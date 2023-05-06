WATCH: Ford Pro at ACT Expo

School Transportations News Publisher Tony Corpin interviews Christian Kreipke, Ford Pro brand manager, at ACT EXPO in Anaheim, California.

Kreipke discusses the company’s new collaboration on a new electric school bus with Collins Bus, the E-Transit T-350 low-roof extended 178-inch single rear-wheel cutaway.

The T-350 is the first Type A school bus on an electric powertrain from a full-line automaker. It features a fully electric powertrain with a 68 kWh high-voltage battery and an 8-year/100K-mile warranty.

The companies said orders are now being taken.