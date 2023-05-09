WATCH: IC Bus Press Conference at ACT EXPO

Navistar President and CEO Mathias Carlbaum along with Trish Reed, Vice President of Zero Emissions presented at a press conference during ACT EXPO about furthering the company’s goal of sustainable mobility through electric vehicle deployment

Carlbaum noted the recent achievement of IC Bus electric vehicles reaching one million miles in operation saying “We are taking steps toward a decarbonized future.” Reed spoke on the “EV roadmap, a path to seamless transition,” where she outlined the steps needed for successful electric fleet adoption.