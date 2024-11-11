Monday, November 11, 2024
Multimedia

WATCH: TSD 2024 Recap

By Ruth Ashmore

The 2024 Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference in Frisco, Texas featured a full schedule of educational sessions, empowering keynotes, hands-on training, a product demonstration and onsite Ride and Drive event and more! Check out these daily recap videos from the conference.

