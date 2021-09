2021 Rising Stars Announced: Transportation Professionals Paving the Way

For the past six years, School Transportation News has requested nominations of student transporters who are displaying leadership or innovation in their school bus operation, but who may have not received the public or industry-wide recognition that they deserve.

This year, the magazine received 100 nominations, which are listed below. Out of these, 10 individuals were selected by the editors for profiles in our October magazine ‘Rising SuperStars’ feature.

Samantha Abate

Director of Transportation/Assistant Principal

Deer Lakes School District, Pa.

Guy Alexander

School Transportation Supervisor

Franklin Special School District, Tenn.

Jamie Aller

Contract Manager

Krapf School Bus Company, Pa.

George Ames

Director Of Transportation

Clinton Community Schools, Mich.

Kurt Andersen

Driver

First Student, Ontario

Karri Baase

School Bus Driver/Trainer

Saginaw Township Community Schools, Mich

Jeff Baird

Transportation Director

Liberty Public Schools, Mo.

Brian Bazinet

School Bus Driver/Wash Bay Attendant

First Student, Ontario

Brandon Bhowandin

Technician in Charge

First Student, Ontario

Karen Bingham

School Bus Driver

First Student/Halton, Ontario

Tyrone Branley

CDL Driver

Dallas ISD, Texas

Tysen Brodwolf

Transportation Director

Cajon Valley Union School District, Calif.

Jessie Brooks

School Bus Driver

San Jose Unified School District, Calif.

Ron Brown

Transportation Supervisor

Cascade School District #422, Idaho

Mary Ann Brownell

Dispatcher/Driver

Greenwich Central School District, N.Y.

Jim Burleson

Director of Transportation

Moreno Valley Unified School District, Calif.

Pamela Clem

School Bus Driver

Metro Nashville Public Schools, Tenn.

Kim Contini

Trainer

Halton/First Student Georgetown, Ontario

Robin Craddock

Supervisor of Transportation

Buffalo Public Schools, N.Y.

Elissa Cross

Director of Transportation

Montgomery ISD, Texas

Michael Cummings

School Bus Driver

Ellsworth School Dept, Maine

Rosella Davis

Bus Driver

Oroville City Elementary School District, Calif.

Jake Davis

Director of Transportation

Monroe County School System, Ga.

Ruth Davison

Professional School Bus Driver

First Student Canada, Ontario

Sheila Dicowicz

Transportation supervisor

Kirtland, Ohio

Carolyn Donoghue

Director of Transportation

Hemlock Public School District, Mich.

Patricia Ducote

Assistant Director of Transportation

Goose Creek CISD, Texas

Kimberly Ellis

Director of Transportation

Marietta City Schools, Ga.

Jeremy Escobar

Lead Equipment Mechanic

Fremont Unified School District, Calif.

Ron Farrand

Transportation Director

Carmel Clay Schools, Ind.

Raquel Farrias

Delegate Behind the Wheel Trainer

Yuba City Unified School District, Calif.

Jessica Fischer

Director of Transportation

Comal ISD, Texas

Kim Fokken

Transportation Director

Weld County School District RE 10J, Colo.

Patrick Fukuoka

Field Supervisor

Portland Public Schools, Ore.

Vivian Furr

Bus Driver

Western End of Stanly County, N.C.

Melvin George

Bus Driver

Detroit Community Schools, Mich.

Adam Gerber

Director of Transportation

Monroeville Local Schools, Ohio

Johnny Golden

Transportation Coordinator

Anderson County, Tenn.

Corrie Gregory

Dispatch/Payroll Clerk

First Student, Ontario

Bryttney Hanrahan

School Bus Driver

Triad Local Schools, Ohio

Tonnee Hawthrone

Field Trip Clerk

Silsbee ISD, Texas

Joe Heathcote

School Bus Driver

First Student Canada, Ontario

Brittany Hill

Bus Driver/Driver Trainer/Behavior Specialist

Eagle Valley School District, Colo.

Laura Hill

Routing and Planning Manager

Hillsborough County Public Schools, Fla.

Rosa Holman

Director of Transportation

Goochland County Public Schools, Va.

Daryl Huddleston

Director of Transportation

Independence School District, Mo.

Jacob Iverson

Senior Vice President

Harrlows School Bus Services, Idaho

Jacob Iverson

Senior Vice President

Landmark Student Transportation West, Idaho

Troy Johnson

Transportation/Safety Supervisor

Gallipolis City Schools, Ohio

April Johnson

Supervisor of Transportation Services

Educational Service Center of Medina County, Ohio

Bharat Kathpalia

Bus Operator

Houston ISD, Texas

Sean Keenan

Driver

First Student, Ontario

Sue Kraemer

School Bus Driver

Orangeville/Eastern Canada, Ontario

Brian Lang

School Bus Driver

First Student Canada, Ontario

Andrea Mancino

Dispatcher

San Marcos Unified School District, Calif.

Jose Manriquez

School Bus Driver

Cartwright school district, Ariz.

Shakita Mills

Sped Driver

DISD, Texas

Frank Nagy

Location Safety Manager

Orangeville/Eastern Canada, Ontario

Stephanie Odom

School Bus Driver

Suffolk Public Schools, Va.

Joesph Owens

Lead Driver

College Station ISD Transportation, Texas

Robyn Owens

Transportation Supervisor

Pittsburg Unified School District, Calif.

Daniel Pare

Driver and Cleaner

First Student Eastern Canada, Ontario

Matt Pernat

Transportation Supervisor

Laurens Central School, N.Y.

Anne Prenovost

Director of Transportation

Morris-Union Jointure Commission, N.J.

Patty Reed

Bus Driver

Blanchester Local Schools, Ohio

Fernando Rivera, 26

School Bus Driver Instructor

Napa Valley Unified School, Calif.

Lisa Riveros

Director of Transportation

Wichita Public Schools (USD 259), Kan.

George Robinson

Bus Driver

Phoenix Day School for the Deaf, Ariz.

Gilbert Rosas

Transportation Manager

Stockton Unified School District, Calif.

Jaime Sandoval

Executive Director, Student Transportation Services

Dallas ISD, Texas

Donna Sansoterra

Sr. Location Manager

First Student, Wash.

Sharee Sapp

Operations Manager

Navasota ISD/Goldstar Transit, Texas

Jeff Schwepker

Director of Transportation

Fort Zumwalt School District, Mo.

Leann Shetler

Administration Assistant to Director of Transportation

BVSD, Colo.

Anthony Shields

Assistant Director of Transportation

Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Texas

Darald Shrider

Assistant Supervisor of Fleet and Operations

Huron Valley Schools, Mich.

Kayne Smith

Director of Transportation Services

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Texas

Shawn Snoozy

Transportation Supervisor

Klamath County School District, Ore.

Sheritha Stanley

Monitor

Dallas ISD, Texas

Christopher Taplin

Driver

DS Bus South, LLC-504, La.

Mike Tauscher

Director of Transportation

Norman Public Schools, Okla.

Phil Vallone

President

Rolling V Bus Corp., N.Y.

Carrol Van Wyk

Driver / Trainer

First Student, Ontario

Kyle Wagner

Tech in Charge

Eastern First Student, Ontario

Mary Walke

School Bus Driver

Chula Vista Elementary School District, Calif.

Rick Walterscheid

Director of Transportation and Special Projects

Goose Creek CISD, Texas

Donna Werme

Bus Driver

Nye County School District, Nev.

Stephen Wherry

Deputy Chief of Business Operations

Shelby County Schools, Tenn.

Mark Wierzbowski

Transportation Mechanic

Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, Pa.

Brandi Wilder

Bus Operator

Frederick County Public Schools, Va.

Kimberly Williams

Driver

Dallas ISD, Texas

Michael Williams

School Bus Driver

Anadarko Public School, Okla.

Gaylene Witucki

Transportation Direction

Royalton Public Schools ISD 485, Minn.

Sherri Zulick

School Bus Driver/CDL Trainer

MSAD #6, Maine