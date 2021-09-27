Welcome to STN EXPO Indy 2021

Indianapolis is termed “The Crossroads of America,” and we can’t think of a better location to host the return to in-person learning and networking for the student transportation industry. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule and amid school startup to attend in this abnormal year!

We all find ourselves at an intersection of the way things have always been done and a need to evolve and forge a new path forward, especially as the COVID-19 Delta variant and relatively low national vaccination numbers threatened to turn back the clock to a time of lockdowns and remote school. While there are disagreements on how to best accomplish the continued return to school, the federal and various state governments all agree that distance learning is not an option this school year. This means the return, by and large, of school buses to their traditional role of transportation as well as providing other services to enhance the learning and nutrition of students.

We encourage you to take full advantage this week of the educational sessions and the expertise of their presenters. Network with fellow attendees and crowdsource potential solutions to today’s most pressing challenges. Engage with trade show exhibitors to connect the dots between operational strategy and the role technology can play. It’s our hope you have fun doing it, while also catching up with old friends and making new ones. But please do so safely, remaining mindful of personal hygiene and social distancing. We will have masks on hand as well as hand sanitizer, and all conference rooms will be set up with social distancing in mind.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please let us or one of the STN staff know and we’ll do our best to accommodate you.

