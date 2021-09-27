GreenPower Motor Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Electric Vehicle, Consumer and Investor Events

VANCOUVER, Canada, – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo, delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced the company’s event and speaker participation at key industry conferences for the remainder of September and October.

The GreenPower team will be highlighting multiple points of interests including showcasing their all-electric zero emissions vehicle line, meeting with consumers, the investor community, as well as participating in featured speaker and guest panelist opportunities.

See below for a full GreenPower itinerary for September through December events and opportunities:

National Parking Convention and Expo, September 27 – 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV:

The NPA Convention and Expo is a forum with the purpose of connecting parking professionals with those looking to learn about products and services and engage in connected conversations. Lisa McGhee, Director of Business Development at GreenPower Motor Company will facilitate an open-mic forum with John Groden, General Manager, Parking Concepts Inc. for airport and off-airport parking entrepreneurs, owners, and operators.

Airport / Off Airport Operators Tuesday, September 28, 4:00 PM.

Hear how this important parking sector has rebuilt its business this year. There will be plenty of topics for our facilitator to address from shuttle operations to governmental regulations on CO2 and business development opportunities.

Florida Association of Governmental Fleet Administrators (FLAGFA) Fall Conference and Expo September 29 – October 1, 2021 in St Pete Beach, FL. FLAGFA is the largest and oldest association of local government fleet management professionals in the United States representing most cities, counties, state agencies within Florida.

MOVE America, September 28 – 29, 2021 in Austin, TX:

Move America is the world’s most important mobility event, and both GreenPower CEO Fraser Atkinson and President Brendan Riley will be speaking on September 28, 2021.

Fraser Atkinson, CEO is participating in the panel discussion: Is the electric bus revolution under way?. Tuesday, September 28, 2020 at 2:55 p.m. CT Dan Raudebaugh, Executive Directors, Center for Transportation and the Environment (moderator). Fraser Atkinson, Chairman and CEO, GreenPower Motor Company, Diana Kotler, Executive Director, Anaheim Transportation Network, Elizabeth Presutti, CEO, Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority, Brendan Riley, President will present “Transitioning to zero-emission buses” Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. CT, Jacksonville Electric Authority for National Drive Electric Week, October 2, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL.

The Jacksonville Electric Authority is hosting the EV event at the Museum of Science and History with the North Florida Clean Fuels Coalition. GreenPower’s EV Star will be on display via Jacksonville Transit Authority.The event will have local EV drivers sharing their experience, available EVs and dealerships, ride + drives, etc.

GSE Expo (GSE 2021), October 5-7 in Las Vegas, Nevada:

The GSE Expo is a forum for showcasing the latest products, services, equipment and technologies for the global ground support industry. Airlines, Airports, Contract Service Providers, FBOs, Ground Handlers and Military come together to learn what’s new and what’s next for the future.GreenPower will be showcasing its freight transport capabilities with their EV Star Cargo LD Micro Main Event, October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif.

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world. GreenPower will be presenting to LD Micro’s large community of analysts and investors. 2021 CALACT Autumn Conference & Expo

October 26 – 29, 2021 in Monterey, Calif.

GreenPower will be exhibiting in booth #207 with the EV Star ADA. The Conference and Expo represents the interests of small, rural, and specialized transportation providers.

56th CA Transit Association. November 2-4 in Sacramento, Calif. The 56th annual CA Transit Association is bringing together diverse public transit professionals for action, collaboration, education and networking.GreenPower will be showcasing its passenger transport capabilities with their EV Star ADA.

APTA Transform Conference and Expo, November 8-10 in Orlando, Florida:

APTA’s Transform Conference and Expo is the world’s most comprehensive public transportation showcase for exhibiting technology, products and services. GreenPower will be displaying their EV Star ADA vehicle and GreenPower executives will be available for briefings.

STN EXPO,December 4-9 in Reno, Nevada:

The School Transportation News Expo brings together industry leaders and consumers to discuss topics and have conversations that make a difference in the school bus industry.

GreenPower will showcase its new all electric BEAST school bus which shines a spotlight on its expert student transport capabilities.

“Participation in these events is essential to promoting awareness as to the type of impact GreenPower is having on the future of transportation and sustainability.” Riley continued, “We look forward to engaging with business owners, investors and consumers alike and are excited to connect with other visionaries doing similar work,” said Brendan Riley, GreenPower President and Director.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.