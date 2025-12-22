2025 STN Magazine Top Articles

The most read School Transportation News magazine articles in 2025 explored AI and other emerging technology, leadership, workforce development and evolving student transportation models.

Specific topics included illegal school bus passing prevention, routing optimization, artificial intelligence and future-focused fleet technology, to reflect a transportation industry actively adapting to new challenges and opportunities. At the same time, human-centered stories, highlighting leadership, recognition and professional growth continued to resonate strongly with readers.

Together, these articles underscore the industry’s dual focus on innovation and culture as transportation departments prepare for the future.

STN reports below on the top-viewed article from each monthly magazine issue in 2025, organized by publication month.

January – Atypical Student Transportation

This article examined nontraditional student transportation scenarios that fall outside standard home-to-school routes on school buses. It explored how districts are adapting to serve students with disabilities and special needs who need alternative schedules and specialized programs. The piece emphasized flexibility, collaboration and policy considerations required to safely and effectively manage atypical transportation models.

February – Combatting Illegal Passing with Awareness, Technology

Focusing on one of the most persistent safety threats in pupil transportation, this article addresses strategies to reduce illegal passing of stopped school buses. It highlighted the role of public awareness campaigns, stop-arm cameras, and enforcement partnerships, reinforcing the importance of both education and technology in protecting students at bus stops.

March – On the Block

Procurement and decision-making challenges faced by transportation departments, particularly as districts evaluate new vehicles, services and technologies, underscore the importance of planning, transparency and stakeholder input when making large-scale transportation investments.

April – Seeing Into the Future

One of the most-read magazine articles of the year looked at emerging AI trends shaping student transportation. Topics include predictive maintenance technologies, data-driven operations and forward-thinking approaches to safety and efficiency. The article encouraged readers to view innovation as a proactive tool rather than a reactive solution.

May – Q&A: Wyskiel Steers Blue Bird Toward Its Second Century



This Q&A featured leadership insights from Blue Bird President and CEO John Wyskiel, focusing on the company’s vision as it moves into its second century. The discussion touched on innovation, electrification, manufacturing priorities and the evolving needs of school districts.

June – Peeling Back the Routing Layers

Routing remains one of the most complex aspects of school transportation, and this article took a deep dive into the many variables that influence route design. From staffing shortages to bell times to special needs transportation, the piece highlighted how layered decision-making and technology tools can help districts improve efficiency and service reliability.

July – Leadership Perspectives on the Future of AI



This article examines how AI may shape the future of student transportation. Industry leaders share perspectives on potential applications, from routing and predictive maintenance to training and operations, while also addressing concerns around implementation, data, and workforce readiness.

August – 10 Years: Garage Stars

Celebrating a decade of recognizing excellence, this article highlights the critical role maintenance professionals play in student transportation. It honored the dedication, expertise and behind-the-scenes work of garage staff who keep fleets safe, reliable and road-ready every day.

September – Future-Focused Technology

This article explores technology solutions designed to support long-term transportation goals rather than short-term fixes. Topics included vehicle systems, software integration and tools that improve safety, accountability, and operational visibility for transportation departments.

October – Transportation Director Salaries by U.S. Region



Providing data-driven insight into compensation trends, this top-viewed article breaks down transportation director salaries by region across the contiguous U.S. It offers valuable benchmarking information amid ongoing workforce recruitment and retention challenges.

November – Rising Superstars

The most-viewed magazine article of 2025 spotlighted emerging leaders in the student transportation industry. By recognizing rising professionals making meaningful contributions, the article reflects the industry’s focus on mentorship, succession planning and cultivating the next generation of transportation leadership.

