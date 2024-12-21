2024 STN Magazine Top Articles

Electric school buses and mitigating school bus related incidents were among the most popular articles in School Transportation News magazine during 2024.

2024’s round-up recognized nurturing positive student behavior in “Effective Management Strategies” (January), “What’s Your School Bus Driver Salary” (July), “Breakdown of the RFP Process” (March) and Transportation Director of the Year (November), which went to Craig Beaver, who has been in the student transportation industry for 25 years.

Meanwhile, school districts nationwide are still struggling with a lack of school bus drivers to cover all routes, while transportation professionals continue to promote solutions, effective management strategies, and safety for students in and out of school buses. Additionally, professionals are continuously looking for better routing alternatives, technology integration to training, and encouraging participation in training and creating emergency evacuation plans to mitigate risks in case of emergencies.

STN is reporting on the top-viewed story of each monthly magazine edition.

The following news articles are organized by month of publishing.



January – Nurturing Positive Student Behavior – Effective Management Strategies (TL)

The article focuses on the importance of student behavior management and how it is crucial for ensuring safe and enjoyable transportation to all students. The first step provided to manage student behavior is to establish clear expectations, which can include rules regarding noise levels, seat assignments, bullying prevention and reporting, and appropriate usage of language. Additionally, other approaches to foster positive student behaviors on school buses include developing behavior guidelines that can not only be communicated to students but to parents as well. Lastly, various steps are provided for successful student management. These steps are: clear expectations and rules, positive reinforcement, managing negative student behavior, communication and partnership, training and support, and education and awareness.



February – Investing in the People

“While technological solutions are constantly evolving to protect children at school bus stops, proper training of all stakeholders should take precedent.” The article addresses the amount of responsibility school bus drivers have and emphasizes the importance of proper training. Denny Coughlin, president of School Bus Training Company, shared the importance of training school bus drivers particularly in school bus loading and unloading practices. Coughlin added how crucial it is the need to train students and parents on what to do at bus stops. Additionally, he explained that a school bus driver must always be in charge at the stops, instructing the children on when they should and should not cross. Furthermore, Coughlin stated that school bus safety training of students should start at the beginning of the school year. Wayne Reese, a transportation and logistic administrator for Cache County and Logan School District in Utah also shared thoughts on school transportation and shared how loading and unloading training available has greatly improved since he started in the industry 38 years ago. Lastly, even though new technology is helping supplement the duties of a school bus driver, it should never replace training.



March – Breakdown of the RFP Process

The article recounts the process transportation departments go through when purchasing buses, working with a contractor or buying transportation technology. Subsequently, it explains the use of a Request for Proposal or Request for Procurement (RFP), or Request for Information (RFI). Various transportation professionals shared their input on RFPs and RFIs. For instance, Rosalyn Vann-Jackson, chief support service officer for Broken Arrow Public Schools, shared that it is essential for an RFP to meet your operation’s goals and needs. She also emphasized the importance of data-driven decisions. Meanwhile, Robert Feinberg, transportation director for Deer Creek School District in Oklahoma stated that, while he was looking for vans, SUVs and cars to add to his fleet, the efficiency of the process depends on taking the time to make sure the RFP exactly outlines the district’s needs. Ultimately, the article highlights that while each RFP process will look different based on the district and fleet size, state regulations, infrastructure needs and technology, best practices can greatly aid student transportation professionals in creating a request that will get there exactly what they need in the timeframe required.



April – Lessons Learned

Operations discuss rolling out electric school buses secured with Clean School Bus Program (CSBP) funds. More electric school buses hit the road this winter thanks to the first round of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus Program funding. This program promises $5 billion between fiscal years 2022 and 2026 to fund approximately 5,000 clean and zero-emissions buses across 600 school districts. One of these districts is Chickasaw County School District in Mississippi, which received $4.345 million in rebates, $220,000 for 11 chargers and the rest for 11 Jouley electric buses from Thomas Built Buses. Electric buses now make up more than one-third of the district’s total fleet of 28 buses. Meanwhile, another small school district, Caney Valley School in Kansas, used a $790,000 rebate to purchase two electric buses and a 60-kW dual port charger that can power both vehicles at once if needed. The article highlights how the CSBP is a great way for districts to take a step into electrifying their fleets.



May – In Case of an Emergency

For the past 30 years, School Transportation News has reported on a wide spectrum of student transportation-related incidents including school bus crashes, weapons and aggressive behavior on board the bus, fire and illegal passing, to name a few. This article explains that, while different factors can contribute to any of the previously mentioned situations, training and protocols exist for school districts to implement, in order to best prepare their transportation staff for effective and safe incident management. Lastly, the article highlights the importance of detailed planning, frequent training, collaboration with first responders, and communication response protocols, to prepare transportation departments in the event of any school bus-related incident.



June – Anyone Can Achieve a Greener Fleet

Many are quick to dismiss the idea of going electric due to different challenges they may face, such as their district being too small or routes being too long. This article highlights the experiences of transportation experts who share how no project should be dismissed simply because of preconceived notions. Kenni Jean Schrader from Three Rivers Community Schools in Michigan shared that ”there are going to be some instances where going 100 percent EV may not be the best idea for you. But if you can look at the challenge and problem solve that, rather than just saying, ‘No, I can’t, you’re going to open up a lot more opportunities.” Various school districts have taken the electric route, some larger like Monongalia County School District in West Virginia, Los Angeles Unified School District and other smaller districts. Nevertheless, this does not mean going fully electric today may be an option for certain districts, or that the process will be easy. However, it’s about being open to the idea that there are ways to incorporate zero emissions into a district’s bus fleets.



July – Trends: What’s Your School Bus Driver Salary? + What’s Your Solution?

School Transportation News surveyed 209 school districts in the contiguous 48 states to determine average starting and maximum school bus driver hour wages. A chart breaks up the data by region. In this article, transportation directors nationwide shared their input on what they perceive as contributing to the ongoing driver shortage and how to best promote the job. Is the answer more pay? That seemed to be the case prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, times are changing and people in general are also valuing culture, safety and time. One director of transportation summed it up well when stating that more and more districts are trying to look at ways to improve morale and offer more thank-you bonuses to assist in recruitment.



August – What’s Driving Electric School Buses?

This article focuses on important distinctions in vehicle components that have been brought about by the movement toward electric vehicles. There are some primary differences between internal combustion engines and electric vehicles, including the battery packs powering the vehicle, followed by the replacement of the engine and traditional transmission with electric drivetrains. The article also highlights the advantages and downfalls of multiple battery options, technology and performance. Ultimately, as noted by Darren Liu, Accelera’s executive director of battery, while electric vehicle technology matures, the current variety in approaches is understandable and regardless of the technology used in an individual component, the performance of the overall system is what matters most to a school district.



September – Accounted For?

School bus loading and unloading has historically been a safety risk for many students, leading to injuries and death. While numbers have decreased over the decades, experts point out one incident is one too many. This article highlights how technology integrated into training can help school bus drivers detect students at school bus stops as well as those who remain on board after routes end. Motorists illegally passing school buses is a big factor that contributes to these tragedies. Weather and road conditions can also influence and even suspend bus routes. A lack of drivers can create other safety concerns. Consultant Dick Fisher noted that school districts are responding by making students walk further to a bus stop to save time and crossing the roadway before the bus arrives. Kaitlynne Monaghan, Child Check Mate business development and inside sales manager, stated that the peak times when incidents occur are around afternoon pickups, at the start of the school year, holidays and daylight saving time. Transportation professionals have suggested various student detection solutions to help mitigate these risks.



October – Changing, Correcting Bell Times Can Have Positive Effect on Routing

There may be no perfect solution when it comes to routing. As can be painfully clear to all concerned, the narrow timeframes for morning and afternoon operations leave little margin for error. At the same time, requirements such as serving students with special needs plus school bus driver shortages add even higher degrees of difficulty. This article highlights how changing bell times has brought greater efficiency to the routing process for some school districts. Additionally, with special needs populations, which pose their own set of challenges, restructuring bell time can be a plus. Whether it is an effort to improve overall routing or enhance services to students with special needs, the process requires a cooperative approach as well as a measure of thick skin. The article presents steps for addressing changing bell times and acknowledges that districts may face challenges in attempting to do so.



November – Going Big

This article features Transportation Director of the Year Craig Beaver as he shares lessons learned from Oregon’s largest electric school bus deployment yet. After starting his transportation career with a trucking company, Beaver joined Grossmont High School District in San Diego, California, where he spent 15 years as director of transportation before retiring. Beaver saw a job available at Beaverton School District near Portland, Oregon, where he is currently employed, decided to move with his family and the rest is history, as they say. One of Beaver’s claims to fame – and the reason he was selected as this year’s Transportation Director of the Year – is his willingness to share information with his peers. Every month he publishes data on his alternative fuel and energy buses, reflecting reduction in emissions, performance and vehicle costs. Beaver is going on his 40th year working in transportation, in one form or another. It’s his 25th year working in student transportation. In addition, Beaver noted his continued goal is to educate himself as much as possible.