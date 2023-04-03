Canada’s Switzer-Carty Transportation Acquires R&L Bus Lines

R&L Bus lines of Bancroft Ontario was acquired by Switzer-Carty Transportation at the end of March.

According to its website, Switzer-Carty is the fastest-growing privately held school bus company in Ontario. The company was founded by Jim Switzer and Doug Carty, both veteran transportation and school bus industry executives, in July 2011. Later that year, they purchased the school bus division of Parkinson Coach Lines of Brampton, Ontario. Switzer-Carty started with 58 buses transporting about 5,500 students. Today, the company transports over 96,000 students for 23 public and private school boards.

Meanwhile, R&L Bus Lines has been owned and operated by Laurie and Wendy Evans for the past 30 years. The company purchased routes from fellow bus operators wishing to retire from school bus operations, and many of the operators continued to work alongside the Evans’, even today.

Laurie and his brother Kevin grew up in the school bus industry. Their parents (Doug and Dianne Evans) founded Evans Bus Lines in 1973. In 1992, Laurie and Wendy founded R&L Bus Lines, after purchasing their first three buses from Laurie’s grandfather, Russell Evans. Kevin joined Evans Bus Lines as their mechanic in 1992 and continues to work as R&L’s Shop Foreman today.

“Just as these operators trusted R&L Bus Lines to continue safely transporting their students to and from school each day, Laurie and Wendy are equally excited and confident Switzer-Carty will serve the Bancroft and Renfrew school communities well,” a press release states.

Related: Ontario Closes Loophole on School Bus Eight-Way Lights with New Regulation

Related: Ontario Mandates New Amber-Red Light Warning Systems on School Buses

Related: School Buses, Drivers Assist with Reunification Following Nashville School Shooting

Related: Blue Bird Provides Details on Accelera Partnership for Electric School Buses

Related: Zum on Financial Times List of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies

The release adds that the Evans plan to remain in their current roles as part of the Switzer-Carty team.

“It has been a true pleasure getting to know Laurie and Wendy through the sale process,” said Jim Switzer, president and CEO of Switzer-Carty. “The more we began to learn about the company culture at R&L Bus Lines, the more we knew this was going to be an excellent fit for the Switzer-CARTY family. Laurie and Wendy’s approach to the business mirrors our philosophy, where treating employees with dignity and respect is of utmost importance.”