Jon Lind appointed as CEO at Dafo Vehicle Fire Protection

Jon Lind has been appointed as the new CEO at Dafo Vehicle Fire Protection, effective September 1st, 2023. Jon brings over 25 years of experience in executive leadership roles, including his most recent position as CEO at CTEK, a global leader in battery charging technology.

Dafo Vehicle Fire Protection is a leading supplier of fire suppression solutions for heavy vehicles and buses. The company has a strong position in the market and offers a wide portfolio of high-quality products and services that contribute to preventing and minimizing damage to vehicles in the event of fire.

Maxim Berglund, partner at Sobro, Dafo Vehicle Fire Protection’s majority owner, commented on the appointment, “We are very pleased to welcome Jon as CEO of Dafo Vehicle. Jon has extensive leadership experience, a proven track record in driving business growth, and a passion for innovation, and we are confident he will lead Dafo Vehicle into an exciting new era.”

Jon commented about his new role, saying, “I am very excited to become a part of Dafo Vehicle. The company has a strong position in the market and deep technical expertise in fire suppression systems. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue developing the company and building on its successes.”

About Sobro:

Sobro’s vision is to be a committed owner-partner for the companies of tomorrow. With a passion for entrepreneurship, a strong focus on corporate culture and an emphasis on employee development, we aim to contribute to the building of fast-growing, profitable companies with lasting values.

About Dafo Vehicle:

Dafo was founded in 1919 and has developed into a modern, high-tech company committed to offer the very best solutions to its customers. Dafo was one of the first companies in the world which started to develop integrated firefighting solutions for vehicles back in 1976. Dafo Vehicle Fire Protection has three main business areas: Integration (Fire suppression systems integration into OEM production line, Retrofit (Fire suppression systems installed at final customer) as well as Service & Maintenance