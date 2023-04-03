President Biden’s ‘Investing in America Tour’ Makes Stop at Cummins’ Fridley Plant

FRIDLEY, Minn. — On Monday, April 3, global power and technology leader, Cummins Inc. welcomed President Joe Biden, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Democratic Members of Congress from Minnesota, and local Twin Cities community leaders to its Fridley, Minnesota plant.

The Biden Administration scheduled the tour to showcase how the investments in the recently passed bills, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), are benefitting American manufacturing jobs. Cummins was unique in supporting both of these bills through the legislative process and working closely with the White House and Congress to champion them along the way.

Coinciding with the visit, Cummins has announced that in addition to recent investments in Fridley, the company is investing more than $1 billion across its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York.

“Since I took office, companies have announced over $2 billion in major manufacturing investments in Minnesota alone,” said President Joe Biden. “All these investments mean that now if you grow up in Minnesota, or you go to school in Minnesota, you can stay in Minnesota.”

In October 2022, just two months after President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, Cummins announced it will begin manufacturing electrolyzers in the United States for the first time at its Fridley location. Since that announcement, Cummins launched Accelera by Cummins, its zero-emission technology brand. At the Fridley facility, 89,000 sq. ft. will be dedicated to Accelera electrolyzer manufacturing.

Electrolyzers help produce clean hydrogen that is essential for reducing emissions and creating good-paying jobs in manufacturing and industrial sectors, while they play a critical role in clean energy supply chains that until now have largely been produced overseas.

“As a result of this legislation, we saw demand for U.S.-made electrolyzers skyrocket,” said Tony Satterthwaite, Senior Vice President, Cummins Inc. “And what you see here today is our ability to capitalize on that demand and create 100 new jobs at Fridley with many more at our supply base, as well as upskill part of our existing workforce.”

With about 400 in attendance, the President and special guests toured Cummins’ Fridley manufacturing facility and met with employees. During the visit, the President and other leaders not only learned about the company’s efforts in Minnesota, but its work more broadly to be a credible global leader in low- and zero-emission solutions. It is all part of Cummins’ Destination Zero strategy, rooted in our mission of making people’s lives better by powering a more prosperous world.

About Cummins

Cummins, a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products.