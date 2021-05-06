Durham School Services Earns Five-Year Contract with Utica City Schools in New York

LISLE, Ill. — Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, was selected by the Utica City Schools in New York, to transport approximately 10,000 students for the district, to and from school each day for the next five years. Beginning in July, Durham will operate 120 routes that service the students of Utica City Schools.

“The Utica City School District is proud to partner with Durham School Services, one of the largest student bussing companies in the nation with an excellent reputation in providing safe transportation for students,” said Bruce J. Karam, Superintendent of Schools at Utica City School District. “The company has over 100 years of experience in the student transportation industry, transporting more than one million students from over 340 school districts in 32 states. I am confident that with their focus on student safety, along with industry leading technology, Durham School Services will provide the students and parents of the Utica City School District with safe and efficient transportation that they can rely on.”

“Our drivers will be ready, committed and honored in providing the students of Utica City Schools with the high-quality transportation for which we are known,” said Liz Sanchez, Chief Operations Officer, National Express LLC. “Over the past year, due to driver shortages throughout North America, we have revved up our driver recruitment efforts and continue to do so in order to ensure all our customers are well looked after. Besides our best-in-class drivers, we have more technology on our buses and data at our fingertips to monitor and improve safety than any other transportation provider. Our fleet in Utica will also utilize new environmentally friendly vehicles using a propane and gasoline combination.”

As a selected partner of choice by more than 340+ school districts, Durham is an industry leader in safety technology and quality service. Each vehicle is equipped with Fogmaker fire suppression technology and Lytx DriveCam to help ensure every student arrives to and from school safely each day. Additionally, every driver undergoes an extensive training program and is required to attend routine safety meetings and refresher training classes throughout the year. In the coming months, Durham will begin to hire and train more than 210 team members to help ensure the smooth transition of operations before the start of school.

About Durham School Services

As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the Safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (*Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned the recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.