Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeGovernmentFeds Identify ‘Long COVID’ as Potential Related Service Entitlement
GovernmentNews

Feds Identify ‘Long COVID’ as Potential Related Service Entitlement

By Ryan Gray

As school buses roll once again for the new school year, the potential impacts of COVID-19 continue.

Children suffering from ongoing health problems related to the novel coronavirus may be entitled to receive disability-related supports, services and accommodations under Section 504 and Parts B and C of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

The Office of Civil Rights (OCR) and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) published a resource Monday that outlines school and public agency responsibilities for providing services and reasonable modifications to students with long-term adverse health effects.

OCR and OSERS shared that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define Long COVID as various new, returning and ongoing health issues experienced for more than four weeks after initial COVID-19 infection.

Long COVID Symptoms
 

Tiredness or fatigue 

“Brain fog” 

Headache 

Changes in smell or taste 

Lightheadedness 

Heart palpitations 

Worsening symptoms after physical or mental activities 

Chest or stomach pain 

Shortness of breath 

Cough 

Joint or muscle pain 

Mood changes 

Fever 

“Pins and needles” feeling 

Diarrhea 

Sleep problems 

Changes in period cycles 

Multiorgan effects or autoimmune conditions 

Rash 

 

Source: CDC 

“Even people who did not have symptoms when they were infected can have post-Covid conditions,” it adds.

While the guidance does not have the force and effect of law, it suggests that symptoms could result in a student being eligible for services such as transportation under IDEA or protections from discrimination under Section 504. Additionally, students already identified with a disability who suffer from Long COVID could need new or different aids and services or reasonable modifications.

“Long COVID is an emerging issue that may affect many children (and educators) across the country,” said Katherine Neas, the acting assistant secretary for OSERS. “Early intervention and local educational agencies need to ensure that children who are living with impaired development or health due to long COVID that is a disability are identified and are provided the appropriate services and supports covered under IDEA.”

Related: CDC Prioritizes Safe Return to In-Person Classes for New School Year
Related: Recognizing Innovation in Student Transportation During COVID-19
Related: Funding School Bus Technology for Student, Driver Health

Previous article2021 Garage Stars Announced: Recognizing Shop Standouts
Next articleBoston School Bus Fight Results in Five People Hospitalized

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on fleet electrification, stop-arm technology, the transition from 3G to to...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you anticipating a mechanic shortage at your school district/bus company?
79 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.