2021 Garage Stars Announced: Recognizing Shop Standouts

Earlier this year, School Transportation News called for nominations of outstanding fleet management professionals as candidates to be profiled in the August fleet management issue.

STN received over 140 entries from school districts, private bus companies, school bus dealers, and vendors.

Ten of these individuals are featured in the 6th annual installment of Garage Stars, to be published in the August edition of School Transportation News magazine. The editors used the following 10-point criteria to determine the finalists.

Community involvement Credentials Industry development Leadership Level of responsibility (with a focus on supervision) Life experience Time spent on the job Training capability Regulatory agency commendations, Value to the transportation program

Below is the full list of nominees: