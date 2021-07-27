Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeWire ReportsBoston School Bus Fight Results in Five People Hospitalized
Wire Reports

Boston School Bus Fight Results in Five People Hospitalized

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Five people, including a bus driver and two police officers, were injured after a fight broke out on a school bus in Boston, reported The New York Post.

According to Boston 25, one officer was kicked in the head and the other was bitten by a student. Boston Police stated that the fight was between three students as they were being transported from McKinley Public School District to a summer learning program at another school.

A student and two adults, including the bus driver, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known at this report. The reason for the fight remains under investigation.

The school district said it is also evaluating the incident and will take disciplinary actions, if necessary.

Related: Police Called After Special Needs Student Removes Face Mask On Bus
Related: New Mexico School Bus Driver Notifies Police of Domestic Violence Situation
Related: Ohio School Bus Crash Prompts Mock Casualty Training with First Responders
Related: Challenges Persist in Recruiting Bus Drivers Ahead of New School Year 

Previous articleFeds Identify ‘Long COVID’ as Potential Related Service Entitlement
Next articleNational School Boards Association and Kajeet Partner to Address Student Homework Gap

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on fleet electrification, stop-arm technology, the transition from 3G to to...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you anticipating a mechanic shortage at your school district/bus company?
79 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.