Boston School Bus Fight Results in Five People Hospitalized

Five people, including a bus driver and two police officers, were injured after a fight broke out on a school bus in Boston, reported The New York Post.

According to Boston 25, one officer was kicked in the head and the other was bitten by a student. Boston Police stated that the fight was between three students as they were being transported from McKinley Public School District to a summer learning program at another school.

A student and two adults, including the bus driver, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known at this report. The reason for the fight remains under investigation.

The school district said it is also evaluating the incident and will take disciplinary actions, if necessary.

Related: Police Called After Special Needs Student Removes Face Mask On Bus

Related: New Mexico School Bus Driver Notifies Police of Domestic Violence Situation

Related: Ohio School Bus Crash Prompts Mock Casualty Training with First Responders

Related: Challenges Persist in Recruiting Bus Drivers Ahead of New School Year