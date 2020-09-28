Monday, September 28, 2020
FMCSA Announces Winners of 2020 Road Safety National Student Art Contest

By Ruth Newton

The yellow school bus was prominently displayed in the winning student submissions for the annual Road Safety National Student Art Contest organized by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Our Roads, Our Safety initiative, and the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Belt partnership.

List of Honorees

Grand Prize Winners

Gianna Liu, 2nd Grade, Hillsborough, New Jersey

Sanjana Arudala, 6th Grade, Irving, Texas

 

K-2nd Grade Honorable Mention

S.S. Shiva Haritha, Kindergarten, Schaumburg, Illinois

Pranav Balakrishnan, 1st Grade, Plano, Texas

Hsing-Yu Liu, 2nd Grade, San Jose, California

Ryan Mastropierro, 2nd Grade, Barnegat, New Jersey

Ana Pinto, 2nd Grade, Fort Worth, Texas

 

3rd – 6th Grade Honorable Mention

Preetiggah Sudhakar, 3rd Grade, Simpsonville, South Carolina

Michelle Chen, 4th Grade, Lewisville, Texas

Bella Lee, 5th Grade, Dublin, Ohio

Adithi Vattem, 5th Grade, McDonald, Pennsylvania

Riya Karadge, 6th Grade, Clifton Park, New York

Students ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade submitted original artwork. The winning entries by second-grader Gianna Liu of Hillsborough, New Jersey, and sixth-grader Sanjana Arudala of Irving, Texas, along with 10 honorable mention entries, will be featured in FMCSA Road Safety 2021 Calendar and at FMCSA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

View all the winning entries and learn more about the Road Safety Student Art Contest at www.fmcsa.dot.gov/OurRoadsArtCo.

The purpose of the contest is to encourage students to use their creativity and artistic talent to bring awareness to road safety and be a reminder of the importance of wearing seatbelts and exercising appropriate caution when sharing the road with buses and other larger vehicles. Students’ entries illustrated the importance of cooperation between motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists with drivers of commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses.

“This year’s winners show that it’s never too early to make road safety a top priority,” said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Wiley Deck. “The impressive artwork from these students will help effectively communicate FMCSA’s important safety messages to motorists throughout the country.”

Artwork by Gianna Liu

Artwork by Sanjana Arudala

Multimedia

