Valeo Equips Buses and Coaches with a Health Shield Capable of Eliminating More than 95% of Viruses

PARIS, France — Valeo has developed the world’s most powerful air sterilization system for bus and coach cabins. Upon activation, the system eliminates, in a single airflow cycle, more than 95% of viruses, including Covid-19, as well as any bacteria or mold present in the air circulating in the cabin.

Irrespective of the source of infection, whether inside or outside the vehicle, the Valeo-designed modules are effective throughout the vehicle’s journey with passengers onboard.

The Valeo devices are available as a standalone solution box or they can be directly integrated into the vehicle’s air conditioning systems. They use ultraviolet light technology, similar to that used in medical and hospital facilities. The UV rays work as both a bactericide and a germicide and can kill microbes such as viruses and pathogens. The rays stop these microbes from spreading and can be used as an alternative to other disinfection methods, avoiding the use of chemical products.

Valeo has created a unique solution integrating a UV light provided by one of the leading global experts in the technology, and a “light labyrinth”, which blocks the UV rays from spreading outside of the metal box, ensuring that passengers are never exposed to them. Only the air circulating in the ventilation box is purified by the light. On July 10, 2020, the Institute of Medical Virology at the Goethe University Hospital in Frankfurt confirmed the technology’s virucidal efficacy.

The Valeo solution has recently been integrated as original equipment in vehicles manufactured by a Brazilian bus maker. It is designed to be compatible with buses and coaches of all types and sizes, air-conditioned or not, and to withstand all weather conditions. Valeo now plans to bring these systems to markets in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Valeo’s air purifiers will also be offered to operators of vehicles already on the road, as they can be adapted to existing ventilation systems or retrofitted to nonair-conditioned vehicles. Valeo is also working to roll out this technology to passenger vehicles.

Valeo is Transforming Vehicles Into Health Shields

First came masks for people, now masks for vehicles. Valeo has developed highly-effective vehicle cabin air filters, which act as a barrier against all air pollution. Thanks to three layers of non-woven material and a natural coating, made up of polyphenols from plants, fruits, vegetables and good oxidants, they block ultra-fine particles, harmful gases, fungi, mold and certain viral particles of more than 0.3µm (0.0003mm). The protection level of Valeo’s filters has been certified by two independent certification bodies – TÜV Sud in

Europe and CATARC (China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd) in China – noting that they block 96% of pollen allergens and 99.8% of viruses, including coronaviruses. They are therefore compliant with ISO 18184, which specifies the testing methods that must be used to determine the antiviral activity of textile products.

Thanks to Valeo’s highly effective filters, the air in an average-sized car cabin (3 cu.m) is purified in under 5 minutes just by turning on the air conditioning. They can be adapted to a large number of vehicles, even if the car model was not originally equipped with one, and can be found at specialized automotive parts distributors.

Valeo has also developed a range of products for purifying vehicle cabins, such as Valeo ClimSpray – a spray that can be used by anyone. It has an automatic effect: once sprayed in the cabin, it disinfects the vehicle’s interior in 15 minutes. As well as preventing the spread of infectious microbes at the source, it also releases a pleasant fragrance. Valeo ClimSpray is suitable for use on both plastic and rubber and is trace- and stain-free. The solution used in Valeo ClimSpray has been certified by an independent medical laboratory, demonstrating its compliance with European anti-microbial efficacy standards.

Valeo ClimSpray is available from specialized automotive parts distributors for around €20 including VAT*.

* Distributors are free to set retail prices.

