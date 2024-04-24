EPA Announces Latest Grant Program Prioritizing Electric School Buses

The student transportation industry has another 652 million reasons to adopt electric school buses.

That would be $652 million, or 70 percent of the nearly $1 billion Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program unveiled Wednesday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The competitive grant program created by the Inflation Reduction Act targets further replacement of heavy-duty diesel vehicles with zero-emission vehicles. In addition to large electric school buses, the program will fund Class 6 and 7 zero-emission refuse haulers, street sweepers, and box, bucket, delivery and utility trucks as well as zero-emission vehicle fueling infrastructure and workforce development and training.

EPA said it anticipates awarding 40 to 160 grant applicants, ranging from $500,000 to $60 million per award. EPA added that projects are subject to mandatory cost share and cap requirements and will fund up to 75 percent or $280,000 of the vehicle and infrastructure costs. ADA-compliant school buses are eligible for an additional $20,000 per vehicle.

School Bus Sub Program applicants must also request a minimum of 10 zero-emission school buses to be purchased. Diesel vehicles being replaced and scrapped must be of engine model year 2010 or older and be designed to carry more than 10 passengers to and from school or a related event. The school bus to be replaced must have provided service to a public school district for at least three days a week during the 2022-2023 school year. EPA added that options are available for fleets that are not currently operating a 2010 or older diesel vehicle.

Repowered electric school buses are not eligible. Only zero-emissions vehicles manufactured since the 2023 model year are eligible for purchase and only after receiving official notification of the award.

Eligible applicants for both sub-competitions include states, municipalities (including school districts), tribal governments, territories and nonprofit school transportation associations. At least 15 grants across both programs are set aside for Tribes and territories. Plus, the IRA requires at least $400 million of the program’s funds for projects that serve one or more communities with significant pollution as defined by the EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Sue Gander, director of the World Resources Institute Electric School Bus Initiative, said the program is a “game-changer.” She added that WRI is pleased to see the program cover vehicle costs, as well as the purchase of infrastructure and training for drivers and mechanics.

“This program marks a critical milestone in the transition of the country’s nearly half a million school buses from diesel and other fossil fuels to the cleaner, quieter rides that our kids deserve,” she stated. “As demand for electric school buses grows, this grant program will bring health benefits to kids, drivers, and communities and support jobs in the clean economy. We encourage all eligible entities to apply and to start talking to their utilities now about planning for the necessary infrastructure.”

Following a question/comment period and an informational webinar, applications are due on July 25. Anticipated notification of selection will take place in November and awards will be delivered by December of this year.

EPA holds a webinar on April 30.