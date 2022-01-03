FMCSA Seeks Comments on Proposed School Bus Digital Camera Monitor System

Rosco Vision Systems wants the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to grant a waiver request that allows the Jamaica, New York-based company to test the use of video cameras and monitors to replace the rear-vision mirrors installed at the front of school buses.

FMCSA responded on Dec. 21 by publishing a request for public comment on the Federal Register. Comments on Docket No. FMCSA-2021-0186 can be made online by Jan. 20.

As demonstrated at the STN EXPO Reno Trade Show last month and prior to that at STN EXPO Indianapolis in October, Rosco’s Digital Camera Monitor System, or DCMS, would take the place of the two mirrors required by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 111 that reflect the roadway behind and along the sides of commercial vehicles.

Rosco aims to obtain the five-year exemption from FMCSA to test the DCMS with school bus contractors that operate with U.S. Department of Transportation numbers to use the video monitors as an alternative to the traditional mirrors.

