Monday, January 3, 2022
HomeTechnologyFMCSA Seeks Comments on Proposed School Bus Digital Camera Monitor System
NewsTechnology

FMCSA Seeks Comments on Proposed School Bus Digital Camera Monitor System

By Ryan Gray

Rosco Vision Systems wants the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to grant a waiver request that allows the Jamaica, New York-based company to test the use of video cameras and monitors to replace the rear-vision mirrors installed at the front of school buses.

FMCSA responded on Dec. 21 by publishing a request for public comment on the Federal Register. Comments on Docket No. FMCSA-2021-0186 can be made online by Jan. 20.

As demonstrated at the STN EXPO Reno Trade Show last month and prior to that at STN EXPO Indianapolis in October, Rosco’s Digital Camera Monitor System, or DCMS, would take the place of the two mirrors required by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 111 that reflect the roadway behind and along the sides of commercial vehicles.

Rosco aims to obtain the five-year exemption from FMCSA to test the DCMS with school bus contractors that operate with U.S. Department of Transportation numbers to use the video monitors as an alternative to the traditional mirrors.

Related: New Tech Displayed at STN EXPO Reno Focuses on Student Safety
Related: Rosco, Inc., and Safety Vision, LLC, Settle Patent Infringement Action
Related: Rosco Vision Systems Acquires Assets from Mirror Lite Company

Previous articleTop 10 School Transportation News Magazine Articles of 2021
Next articlebusHive Modernizes S.C. School District’s Transportation Capabilities

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2022

The first issue of 2022 is here! This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on supply chain related...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you experienced an increase in behavior challenges from student riders during the pandemic?
2 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.