Friday, March 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeMultimediaWATCH: Drivers Recognized at California District
Multimedia

WATCH: Drivers Recognized at California District

By Ruth Ashmore

During Love the Bus Month, Oxnard School District in California highlighted one of their school bus drivers who has been driving school buses for 15 years. The video gave a glimpse into the day of a driver and recognized their dedication to the students.

Related: WATCH: Texas District Shows Appreciation During Love the Bus Month
Related: Durham School Services Team Members Presented with Distinguished Love the Bus Award by the Idaho Department of Education
Related: Gallery: Love the Bus Recap 2023

Previous article
Lion Electric Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results
Next article
Navigating School Bus Wi-Fi: Choosing the Right Service Provider(s) for a Smooth Ride Forward

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2024

Learn more about Danger Zone safety and how to utilize the technology & training available to further student safety,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.