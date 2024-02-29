WATCH: Drivers Recognized at California District

During Love the Bus Month, Oxnard School District in California highlighted one of their school bus drivers who has been driving school buses for 15 years. The video gave a glimpse into the day of a driver and recognized their dedication to the students.

