Love the Bus Month Coming Soon

Each year since 2007 Love the Bus Month has been celebrated in February. Next month is no exception.

Despite last year’s dissolution of the American School Bus Council, which created Love the Bus events and complementary resources for school districts, the annual celebration and appreciation of the yellow school bus and its drivers lives on. Molly McGee-Hewitt, executive director of the National Association of Pupil Transportation (NAPT), said the organization now owns the rights to Love the Bus as well as the National School Bus Poster Contest, per an agreement with the National School Transportation Association and the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.

In a press release, NAPT announced the beginning of the month-long holiday which has been dedicated as a meaningful way to recognize a diverse group of individuals who safely transport students every day.

NAPT also announced the release of a new digital resource toolkit and guide, which school districts across the country can use to celebrate Love the Bus Month. Traditionally, Love the Bus includes hand-written cards and artwork by students for the school bus drivers as well as events to showcase school bus safety and driver training.

This month, NAPT is hosting two webinars that will explore innovative applications for the created materials. The first webinar will be on Jan. 18 and the second on Jan. 29.

“Based on my own professional experience, I believe that recognition is a crucial factor to building a stronger team and developing individuals. At its core, that is what Love the Bus month is all about,” said McGee-Hewitt.

Does your organization have plans to celebrate Love the Bus? Send any additional comments, images and/or videos to ruth@stnmedia.com to be included in either the magazine or online coverage.

