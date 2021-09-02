Georgia Bus Driver Dies After School Bus Rolls Over Her

Georgia school bus driver Sandra Goodman was killed in the Landmark Christian School’s parking lot after her own vehicle ran her over.

Goodman, 66, was employed as a school bus driver for Landmark Christian School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she had come out of retirement two years ago to work for the private school.

Goodman reportedly stepped out of the vehicle but left the bus in gear, allowing it to roll forward. Goodman reportedly was trapped underneath the bus and died at the scene.

The Georgia State Police arrived at 3:30 p.m. and found Goodman’s body underneath the bus.

Police and school officials stated that Goodman had communicated to Landmark’s transportation director she was having issues with her emergency brake.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety conducted two inspections on the 2-year-old bus, but no mechanical issues were found.

Fairburn Police Department said in a statement there were no children on the bus at the time. Authorities will be viewing surveillance footage and investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened.

