Tuesday, December 1, 2020
McManamon Takes Reins as NASDPTS President, Schofill Named President-elect

By Ryan Gray
NASDPTS members listen to a panel discussion during the 2019 conference held Oct. 13-17 in Washington, D.C.

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) announced that Vermont’s Patrick McManamon is now president with Pat Schofill of Georgia next in line.

The moves came during the NASDPTS business meeting held the final day of the Federal Forums Plus virtual conference last month. McManamon, a highway safety specialist at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, had previously served the last two years as president-elect under Michael LaRocco, the director of the office of school transportation at the Indiana Department of Education. Schofill, the director of facility services and pupil transportation for the Georgia Department of Education, was voted into office by NASDPTS state director members.

LaRocco now serves the next two years as past president.

In other board news, Susan Miller, the lead transportation consultant at the Colorado Department of Education, remains the NASDPTS secretary for another year. Brock Dittus, the acting manager of pupil transportation at the Oregon Department of Education, continues as the west region manager, filling the role vacated by Miller when she was named secretary.

Gabriel Rose, the director of pupil transportation for the Maryland State Department of Education, became the new treasurer after terming out as director of the east region. He was replaced as the east region representative by Tyler Bryan, an education associate for school transportation at the Delaware Department of Education.

A.K. “Vijay” Ramnarain, a director with the Virginia Department of Education, is the new south region director, filling the role vacated by Schofill. Meanwhile, Mike Stier, the principal consultant for student transportation at the Illinois State Board of Education, begins his second year as the central region director.

