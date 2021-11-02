Monday, November 1, 2021
HomeManagementNASDPTS Announces Virtual Conference
ManagementNews

NASDPTS Announces Virtual Conference

By Taylor Hannon
NASDPTS members listen to a panel discussion during the 2019 conference held Oct. 13-17 in Washington, D.C.
NASDPTS members listen to a panel discussion during the 2019 conference held Oct. 13-17 in Washington, D.C.

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) announced that its 2021 Annual Conference will proceed as a virtual event. The association previously canceled its in-person meeting originally scheduled for November.

In an email to association members on Monday, NASDPTS President Pat McManamon and conference chair Pat Schofill announced a tentative conference schedule for a December and January Series.

“After considering the many different facets of our annual conference, we believe we have put together a program that includes many of the elements you have come to expect of our conference while ensuring everyone can participate, regardless of the virus or travel and/or budget restrictions,” the Monday email stated.

The agenda includes a mix of confirmed and invited speakers. It features topics on Entry-Level Driver training, electric school buses, the illegal passing survey, and more.

Related: NASDPTS Cancels National School Bus Illegal Passing Survey Again
Related: NASDPTS Cancels 2021 Annual Conference
Related: NASDPTS Announces Ronna Weber as New Executive Director
Related: McManamon Takes Reins as NASDPTS President, Schofill Named President-elect

The December Series will take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. The January Series will take place on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. Registration is free of charge and is only offered for NASDPTS members.

Additionally, NASDPTS announced its in-person conference dates in the Arlington, Virginia area for the years 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Previous articleNew York Governor Hochul Signs Legislation that Aims to Discourage Illegal Passing

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2021

This issue of School Transportation News features the STN Transportation Director of the Year, Kayne Smith, as well as...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you planning on attending an in-person conference next calendar year?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.