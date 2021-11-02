NASDPTS Announces Virtual Conference

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) announced that its 2021 Annual Conference will proceed as a virtual event. The association previously canceled its in-person meeting originally scheduled for November.

In an email to association members on Monday, NASDPTS President Pat McManamon and conference chair Pat Schofill announced a tentative conference schedule for a December and January Series.

“After considering the many different facets of our annual conference, we believe we have put together a program that includes many of the elements you have come to expect of our conference while ensuring everyone can participate, regardless of the virus or travel and/or budget restrictions,” the Monday email stated.

The agenda includes a mix of confirmed and invited speakers. It features topics on Entry-Level Driver training, electric school buses, the illegal passing survey, and more.

The December Series will take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. The January Series will take place on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. Registration is free of charge and is only offered for NASDPTS members.

Additionally, NASDPTS announced its in-person conference dates in the Arlington, Virginia area for the years 2022, 2023 and 2025.