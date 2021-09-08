Thursday, September 9, 2021
NASDPTS Cancels 2021 Annual Conference

By Taylor Hannon
Attendees at the 51st annual NASDPTS conference in Washington, D.C. in October 2019. (Photo by Taylor Hannon)
Attendees at the 51st annual NASDPTS conference in Washington, D.C. in October 2019. (Photo by Taylor Hannon)

After the cancelation and rescheduling of the 2020 National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) Annual Conference to this coming November, the organization decided once again to cancel out of an abundance of caution.

In an email to its members on Wednesday, NASDPTS President Pat McManamon and President-Elect and Conference Chair Pat Schofill, said the decision was made this week during a meeting of the NASDPTS Board of Directors.

NASDPTS plans to return to Arlington, Virginia, for its 2022, 2023 and 2025 Annual Conferences. In 2024, NASDPTS said it hopes to partner with its industry partners in another location.

Next year’s conference is scheduled for Oct. 26-31.

