National Congress on School Transportation Writing Committees Prepare for 2025 Meeting

Following the cancellation of the regularly scheduled 2020 National Congress on School Transportation, the steering committee governing body is ramping up for the 17th Congress in 2025.

The 2025 NCST will return to Des Moines, Iowa, May 3-7. In the meantime, the NCST writing committees are set and starting to meet. Those not currently serving on a writing committee, but who feel they are a qualified subject matter expert can email NCST steering committee chair Patrick McManamon, the student transportation state director for the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.

The NCST is also accepting change requests, which can be made on the downloadable 2025 change request form. The deadline for the submission of change requests is March 1, 2024. The Writing Committee Chairs will be notifying all people submitting change requests with status updates following the committee’s deliberations and decisions.

The changes approved at each National Congress on School Transportation are cataloged in the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures (NSTSP) manual. Announcements on each state process for forming delegation representatives are expected by next spring.

The NCST consists of 12 committees: Emerging Technologies in School Transportation; General Operations; School Transportation Security and Emergency Preparedness; Activity Bus Operations Other than Home to School/Head Start; School Bus Specifications; Specially Equipped School Bus Specifications; School Bus Inspection; Transportation for Infants, Toddlers and Preschool Children; Students with Disabilities and Special Health Care Needs; Alternative Fuels; Terms and Definitions; and Editing.