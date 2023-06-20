Oregon Motorcyclist Killed Amid Collision with School Bus

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a Hillsboro School District school bus, reported Oregon Live News.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Cordell Dylan Tate, was reportedly traveling west on East Main Street in the town west of downtown Portland, when he collided with the side of the bus as it turned onto Main from Northeast 55 Ave on June 14.

Officer Jim Ruiz said via the article that the incident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m., and it is believed the motorcyclist’s speed was a factor in the crash.

According to the news report, Tate died at the scene, while the 72-year-old school bus driver and the 11 students from Poynter Middle School that were being transported at the time of the incident were uninjured.

The district reportedly notified parents of those onboard, and the students were picked up from the crash scene.

Related: New Orleans Teen Struck and Killed by School Bus

Related: Georgia Student Hit and Killed While Running After School Bus

Related: Oregon District Shares 5 Benefits of All-In-One Transportation Software

Related: Philadelphia Student Struck by Dirt Bike While Unloading from School Bus