NCST Postponed Again Due to COVID-19 Travel, Public Health Restrictions

The National Congress on School Transportation (NCST) has been moved due to travel restrictions and the public health measures in host city Des Moines, Iowa.

The 17th NCST was tentatively rescheduled for May 16 – 19, 2021 in Des Moines after being postponed from last May. However, Patrick McManamon, NCST steering committee chair and the state director of transportation at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, announced the cancellation in an email sent on Monday.

McManamon said that the most recent postponement is due to travel restrictions still in effect for most delegates nationwide and the current public health measures in Des Moines and Polk County, Iowa. He added that holding a virtual congress during that same time period would also not be feasible.

He added the steering committee continues to gather information before making a decision to move the in-person event to 2022 or postpone it until 2025.

Normally the event is held every five years and brings together state delegations to discuss and debate proposed changes to the National School Bus Specifications & Procedures, which provides guidelines to states and local districts on the various aspects of school transportation operations. Many states adopt the recommendations into state code or via legislation.