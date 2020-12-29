Tuesday, December 29, 2020
New Year Aims to Further Increase School Bus Safety in Florida

By Taylor Hannon
School bus with stop arm deployed and LED lights flashing.
School bus with stop arm deployed and LED lights flashing.

As 2021 dawns, several Florida bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis over the summer go into effect, one being a law that doubles the fine of illegally passing a stopped school bus.

H.B. 37, School Bus Safety Bill, goes into effect on Friday. It brings the fine to $200 for any motorist who fails to stop for a school bus when its stop arm is extended and red lights are flashing. Within a five-year period, each subsequent offense will result in a suspended license for no less than 180 days and no more than a year.

The School Bus Safety Bill also doubles the fine for illegally passing a school bus on the right-hand side, where children are loading and unloading, to $400. If a motorist is convicted of a second offense within a five-year period, they will lose their driver’s license for no less than one year and no more than two.

