Friday, September 4, 2020
Home Safety Texas School Bus Driver’s Death Ruled Suicide Following Student Crossing Injury
NewsSafety

Texas School Bus Driver’s Death Ruled Suicide Following Student Crossing Injury

By Taylor Hannon

Killeen Independent School District in Texas, located north of Austin, barely avoided a fatality on the first day of school, after a student was hit by a passing vehicle after exiting the school bus. But a day later, the district learned the school bus driver involved in the incident took his own life.

It all began on Monday, the first day of the new school year, when police officers were dispatched to Wales Drive in response to a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford F150 was traveling northbound while a school bus was stopped facing the same direction on the side of the roadway.

The school bus driver, who was later identified as William “Bill” Jones, was unloading a middle school student at the south intersection of Wales Drive and Hilltop Loop. The student reportedly exited the school bus and then ran in front of the bus to cross the street westbound.

The pickup truck passed the school bus and struck the student, who was airlifted to McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. The student remains in stable condition at this report, according to Killeen ISD. The district stated in a Facebook post on Monday that it was working with the Killeen Police Department to conduct the investigation.

“At this point, our primary concern is the well-being and recovery of the student,” the district stated at the time. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family. At last check, the student was in stable condition.”

Police later cited Jones, a 12-year veteran school bus driver of the district, with failing to activate the flashing warning signal lights and other equipment on the school bus, in violation of Texas Transportation Code 547.701c.

The school district terminated Jones the following day. That evening, police found Jones parked in his personal vehicle at a nearby lake with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to KCENTV.

Taina Maya, the chief communications and marking officer for Killeen ISD, told School Transportation News the investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office stated Jones “passed due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was not shot by another individual,” she said.

“This situation remains a very unfortunate accident,” Maya added.

Related: Texas Advises School Districts That Barriers Are Prohibited on School Buses
Related: Texas School Districts Discuss CDC Guidelines for Transportation After Coronavirus
Related: Digital Reading Program Extends Classrooms to School Buses in South Texas
Related: NHTSA to Conduct School Bus Illegal Passing Surveys
Related: School Bus Crash Research for 2018-2019 Highlights Challenges of Crossing Students

All Killeen ISD transportation employees are being provided additional training on the proper ways to report emergencies and the importance of all precautionary light and signal protocols following the incident, according to the district’s Facebook page.

“As student safety is our utmost concern, we remind all drivers to be cautious as students have returned to in-person instruction,” Killeen ISD concluded.

Previous articleThe School Bus as a Contact Tracing Tool for COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Operations

Free App Available to School Districts to Better Document COVID-19 Cleaning

Putting a line item in one’s back-to-school plan on additional cleaning necessary during COVID-19 isn’t enough. Parents say they want more transparency into school...
Read more
Technology

School Bus Wi-Fi Eligible for $20M in Iowa Internet Connectivity Funds

The Iowa Department of Education confirmed that school districts can apply for emergency relief funds to pay for school bus Wi-Fi routers, in an...
Read more
Safety

PSA Reminds Motorist About Risks of Not Stopping for School Buses

A new video produced by the Child Safety Network depicts the tragic consequences of motorists failing to heed school buses that are loading and...
Read more
Government

Feds to Deliver Cloth Face Masks for Low-Income Students, School Staff

Relief may soon be on the way for state and school officials concerned about a lack of federal assistance in obtaining facial coverings. As first...
Read more
Technology

North Carolina Focuses on Student Connectivity Amid Virtual Learning

As schools in North Carolina reopen this month, whether for in-person or remote learning, a focus on bridging the digital divide remains a priority...
Read more
Government

Senate Designates September School Bus Safety Month

In advance of School Bus Safety Week Oct. 19-23, the student transportation industry will have an entire month to celebrate the role the iconic...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
66 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.