ASBC Seeks Special Recognition of School Bus Industry Feats During COVID-19

Everyone agrees that 2020 has been anything but normal.

From school closures that began in March to resulting virtual or hybrid learning models, many transportation professionals worked fewer hours because of COVID-19, some losing their jobs completely. In addition, social distancing guidelines, increased cleaning, and potential fear among school bus drivers exacerbated the ongoing driver shortage in some school districts.

The American School Bus Council (ASBC), which annually recognizes the contributions transportation professionals make to schools, communities, and the children they serve, is calling for nominations of school bus drivers and staff who especially stood out over the past year.

For its annual “Love the Bus” month in February, the ASBC wants to highlight the efforts made during 2020 with a professionally made video. Those with articles, stories, or photos are encouraged to submit them for use, with the possibility to be interviewed for the video.

“We want to thank everyone for all you have done and continue to do,” the ASBC stated in a press release.

Submit a 2020 transportation story online. In addition, School Transportation News is also calling for industry heroes for an online article. Send comments to taylor@stnonline.com to be included.

