Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home Operations ASBC Seeks Special Recognition of School Bus Industry Feats During COVID-19
NewsOperations

ASBC Seeks Special Recognition of School Bus Industry Feats During COVID-19

By Taylor Hannon
Recognized East Aurora, Illinois bus drivers pose with Buster the School Bus after a
Recognized East Aurora, Illinois bus drivers pose with Buster the School Bus after a "Love the Bus" assembly held Feb. 8, 2019. (All photos are courtesy of ASBC.)

Everyone agrees that 2020 has been anything but normal.

From school closures that began in March to resulting virtual or hybrid learning models, many transportation professionals worked fewer hours because of COVID-19, some losing their jobs completely. In addition, social distancing guidelines, increased cleaning, and potential fear among school bus drivers exacerbated the ongoing driver shortage in some school districts.

The American School Bus Council (ASBC), which annually recognizes the contributions transportation professionals make to schools, communities, and the children they serve, is calling for nominations of school bus drivers and staff who especially stood out over the past year.

For its annual “Love the Bus” month in February, the ASBC wants to highlight the efforts made during 2020 with a professionally made video. Those with articles, stories, or photos are encouraged to submit them for use, with the possibility to be interviewed for the video.

“We want to thank everyone for all you have done and continue to do,” the ASBC stated in a press release.

Submit a 2020 transportation story online. In addition, School Transportation News is also calling for industry heroes for an online article. Send comments to taylor@stnonline.com to be included.

Related: School Bus Driver, Grandson Save Family from Gas Leak During Meal Delivery
Related: West Virginia School District Transportation Team Rescues Woman from House Fire
Related: School Bus Drivers Going the Extra Mile
Related: Love the Bus Month Kicks Off in Central Florida
Related: Love the Bus Month Celebrates School Bus Drivers Nationwide

Previous articlePrioritizing Drivers in the Education Sector for COVID-19 Vaccine
Next articleNew Year Aims to Further Increase School Bus Safety in Florida

RELATED ARTICLES

Safety

New Year Aims to Further Increase School Bus Safety in Florida

As 2021 dawns, several Florida bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis over the summer go into effect, one being a law that doubles the...
Read more
Government

Updated: School Bus Contractors Find Some Relief in $900 Billion Stimulus

In the midst of the holiday season and stricter reopening guidelines due to the rising spread of COVID-19, Congress reached a long-awaited deal consisting...
Read more
Drivers

Texas Driver Invites All Aboard Her ‘Polar Express’ School Bus

“Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can't see,” says the train conductor in the...
Read more
Operations

Return to In-Person Classes Possible with Safety Precautions, Says Washington Governor

Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee said successfully returning students to traditional classrooms in the new year, and getting them there via school buses, hinges on...
Read more
Drivers

School Bus Drivers Could Be Among First Vaccine Recipients

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that frontline essential workers and all adults over the age of 75, both groups that...
Read more
Safety

Extended Stop Arm Now Installed on Over 1,000 School Buses Nationwide

Anything to get motorists’ attention, extended stop arms have become the latest fashion when trying to halt illegal passing incidents, with one Virginia school...
Read more

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you holding holiday celebrations for your staff?
187 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.