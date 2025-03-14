New York School Bus Crash Leaves One Dead, Others Injured

A school bus driver is dead after a crash involving two school buses in New York.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office released a statement March 7 confirming the fatal crash between two Holland Patent School District school buses.

According to the statement, one of the school buses operated by Michael J. Page, 57, was transporting three students when he crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming school bus for the same district.

The second bus, operated by Jean C. Marsden, 58, was transporting two students in the second Holland Patent School District school bus.

Marsden was pronounced dead at the scene. The two students on her bus were transported to Wynn Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Page was also transported to the hospital for a foot injury, and the three students on his bus were all evaluated at the scene before being signed over to their parents.

The crash is still under investigation. But authorities indicated the weather conditions of wind-blown snow appeared to be a factor.

