Thursday, January 30, 2025
Wire Reports

79-Year-Old, 9-Year-Old Struck by School Bus in New York

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A child and an elderly person were hit by a school bus in Brooklyn, New York, while crossing the street, reported PIX 11 News.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday morning at the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights.

According to the news report, the 56-year-old bus driver was turning onto Buffalo Avenue when he struck the 79-year-old and 9-year-old, who were not identified at this writing. The pedestrians were crossing the street, but it was not disclosed if they were in a crosswalk or not.

Both the child and adult were rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions, it is unclear if they are related. The driver reportedly stayed on the scene and no arrests were made at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

