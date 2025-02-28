New York Mother and Child Struck by School Bus Following Drop-Off

A mother and her 10-year-old child were struck by a school bus in Greece, New York, reported WROC News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday evening around 4 p.m.

Police stated via the article that the child was riding the school bus home prior to being hit. Shortly after being dropped off and released to his parent at the bus stop, the driver reportedly did not see the mother and the child in the roadway and hit them with the bus.

According to the news report, both the mother and the child were hospitalized and treated for their injuries, which are believed to be minor.

None of the parties involved in the incident were identified in this writing and it is unclear which district the school bus belongs to. No charges are anticipated, though the investigation reportedly remains open.

