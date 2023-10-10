Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E181) Concerning: Bus Driver Killer Released + Handling Problematic Student...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E181) Concerning: Bus Driver Killer Released + Handling Problematic Student Sexual Behavior

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 181

By Claudia Newton

An upcoming Federal Communication Commission vote may provide more school bus Wi-Fi funding and the Tennessee murderer of a school bus driver was released.

Shelley Rutledge, a school psychologist and a licensed clinical social worker with the Salem-Keizer School District in Oregon, delves into the touchy topic of problematic sexual behavior in student riders and previews her keynote at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference in November.

Read more about special needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 


Green Tip from the Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

 

Message from Adroit. 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
ChargePoint Introduces New Pantograph Option for the 500 kW Express Plus Fast Charging System
Next article
TSD Keynote Speaker to Address Sexual Behavior Concerns on Special Needs Routes

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

October 2023

Meet the 2023 Rising Stars and learn more about their commitment to excellence in training, electrification and leadership in...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

How did school start up go at your school district/company?
45 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.