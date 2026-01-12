AASA Announces 2026 National Superintendent of Year Finalists

The School Superintendents Association, AASA, announced its four finalists for the 2026 National Superintendent of the Year Award. The winner will be named at the annual National Conference on Education in February.

AASA along with award co-sponsors Corebridge Financial and Sourcewell will recognize on of the finalists “for their outstanding leadership and dedication to advancing public education in their communities,” a press release noted.

The following finalists were nominated by their state associations and honored with the title of State Superintendent of the Year. They were measured against criteria such as leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement.

Demetrus Liggins, superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools in Kentucky joins Roosevelt Nivens, superintendent of Lamar Consolidated Independent School District in Texas, Heather Perry, superintendent of Schools at Maine’s Gorham School Department, and Sonja Santelises, the chief executive officer at Baltimore City Schools in Maryland.

Advertisement

Related: Superintendent Defends School Bus Driver Accused of Erratic Driving, Potential Impairment

Related: First Alabama Educator Named 2025 AASA Superintendent of the Year

Related: Superintendent Snapshot: Florida District Depends on Transportation

Related: Superintendent Snapshot: Staying Connected with Departments, Students

“These extraordinary leaders embody the transformative power of public education,” stated David R. Schuler, AASA’s executive director. “Their visionary leadership uplifts students and demonstrates our continued commitment to providing every child with the opportunities, experiences, and education that prepares them for college, career, and real life in the real world. We are honored to celebrate their incredible success and accomplishments.

The winner will be announced on stage during the National Conference on Education, Feb. 12-14 in Nashville, Tennessee. A $10,000 college scholarship will be presented in the name of the 2026 National Superintendent of the Year to a student who attends the high school from which the superintendent graduated or a school within the district.

The full list of 50 state superintendents of the year is online.