Friday, October 2, 2020
Home People Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Navigates New Technology, Shares Challenges of the Job
NewsPeople

Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Navigates New Technology, Shares Challenges of the Job

By Taylor Hannon
Linda Benner has been a school bus driver for 40 years at Bethlehem Area School District in Pennsylvania.

Adrenaline junkie Linda Benner recently celebrated 40 years of being a school bus driver. Yet compared to what she’s used to operating, a school bus is a piece of a cake.

Benner, 61, has ridden motorcycles, flown a glider solo, and even drove a race car at the North Alabama Speedway.

Linda Benner was recognized for her 40 years as a school bus driver.

She originally had an office job upon graduating, as she went through secretarial job training in high school, but she admitted that she often found herself falling asleep at the computer. Benner said she then went to an employment office, where she was introduced to different job opportunities, finally selecting a school bus driver at age 21.

“I like to drive different things,” Benner said, adding that she enjoys when her car breaks down because she gets to navigate a rental car for a couple of days.

Since 1980, Benner has driven for Bethlehem Area School District in Pennsylvania. She shared she already knew how to drive a manual shift, which was what the school buses were back then. The only required training was in the classroom and behind the wheel, which she noted was less detailed than it is today. She said commercial driver licenses weren’t required, either, not until 1986.

She said one of her first school buses was a stick shift without power steering, adding that she had to avoid some areas due to the limited turning radius. Other times, she just accepted the fact that she was going to hit the curb.

“[The new buses] are like Cadillacs compared to the old buses,” she observed.

Linda Benner in 1985.

Changes Throughout her Career

Benner said there has been a huge advancement in the way routing operates, since she first started. When she first started driving, she said bus drivers were merely given the addresses of those on their routes, and they could only glance at a map located at the bus depot before leaving. She explained that most of the time, school bus drivers asked the kids on their bus how to get to the next house.

But times have changed, and she said now kids don’t know where they are, as they spend most of their time looking down at their phones.

Benner said overall, technology has improved the school bus ride as well as help to exonerate the driver when they are excused of something. She said when video cameras were first introduced at her district, she didn’t like the idea of being watched all the time. But with the systems actually in practice, she understands their importance.

She said the cameras do have downfalls, as they sometimes don’t capture everything that happens on or around the bus. Yet she shared that having the cameras in place helped her in instances where children made up allegations against her.

She noted that while BASD doesn’t currently have tablets on its buses, she would be interested in the technology to help her match names to the faces of her students. Required facemasks have made it more difficult for her to tell who the students are.

Tablets would also be able to integrate into student ID cards, she said, which students could use to get on and off the bus.

Related: Pennsylvania Districts Must Provide Transportation for Nonpublic School Students Amid Pandemic
Related: Pennsylvania Law Seeks Continued Pay for Student Transporters During COVID-19 Closures
Related: (STN Podcast E30) Bus Tech Takes Off: Using Technology for Safety &#038; Efficiency During COVID-19
Related: ‘Let’s Talk’ Data, Maintenance Software at the Bus Technology Summit
Related: Technology School Transportation Operations Need, Want Require Collaboration

She shared that while some older drivers may be hesitant about the new technology available, a slower integration period would be the most effective for districts considering new advancements, so drivers know how to use the solutions, she advised.

Best, Most Challenging Job Aspects

Benner said she loves driving, so the same route every day doesn’t bother her. She added she prefers when the bus is half empty, as it gives her more opportunities to interact and talk with the students on board, adding that it’s easier to control behavior with fewer kids.

Benner said she used to drive students with special needs for the first 10 years of her career. Those are still some of her fondest memories, as the students really touched her heart.

She said one of her most freighting moments as a driver was when she was sitting in traffic on the highway and an 18-wheeler clipped the back of her school bus. She said students were injured and it was probably the most challenging experience she’s had in the past 40 years of being a school bus driver.

Another moment that stands out in Benner’s career. She was picking up a student and as she shifted into drive the shifter fell off. She said she luckily had a radio and called for a mechanic to come and fix it. But as she waited, she had to keep her foot on the brake so the bus wouldn’t roll away. She added, laughing, that later she realized she should have just turned off the ignition.

Benner advised up-and-coming drivers to listen to the advice of as many as people possible but to also take all the input with a grain of salt. She said everyone is going to give good advice, but in the end, it’s just one school bus driver, the bus, and the kids out there on the road. She added there will be times one has to think and make a decision on their own.

“You can do it,” she concluded.

Linda Benner was recognized by Bethlehem Area School District for her milestone of 40 years as a school bus driver.

Previous articleUpdate: Bus Industry Continues Fight for Its Own COVID-19 Stimulus
Next articlePrivate Bus and Vessel Industries Furlough 308,000 Employees Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

Update: Bus Industry Continues Fight for Its Own COVID-19 Stimulus

An updated version of the House Democrat-led Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act contains no mention of a COVID-19 bailout for...
Read more
Green Bus

EPA Opens 2020 DERA School Bus Rebate Application Process

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking applications from public and private fleet operators to access over $10 million to replace old diesel...
Read more
Blogs

Student Transporters Discuss Embracing Change During Webinar

Following up on a panel discussion presented over the summer, some answers to transportation questions are finally falling into place, as students in some...
Read more
People

2020 Rising Stars Announced: Recognizing Those Excelling in the Industry

For the past five years, School Transportation News has requested nominations of student transporters who are displaying leadership or innovation in their school bus...
Read more
People

Update: COVID-19 Claims Life of Tennessee Student Transportation Leader

Clint Barnes, a former two-term president of the Tennessee Association for Pupil Transportation and a current board member, died last week from COVID-19 complications....
Read more
Operations

Comments Sought on Additional Smoking Ban on California School Buses

The California Office of Administrative Law requested that public comment on proposed language to update the state’s prohibition on smoking on school buses be...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Is your school district or bus company short school bus drivers?
7 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.