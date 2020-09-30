(STN Podcast E30) Bus Tech Takes Off: Using Technology for Safety & Efficiency During COVID-19

At STN’s virtual Bus Technology Summit, student transporters made connections with technology suppliers and crowdsourced solutions for running bus operations during COVID-19.

We get a glimpse of how the school bus rides are looking at Kyrene School District in Arizona from Transportation Supervisor Jason Nelson, host of the “Hey Bus Driver!” podcast and recognized in the October edition of School Transportation News as an industry “Rising Superstar.”

