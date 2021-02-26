Saturday, February 27, 2021
Home Drivers Photos: How School Districts Celebrated 2021 Love the Bus Month
DriversNews

Photos: How School Districts Celebrated 2021 Love the Bus Month

By Taylor Hannon
School bus drivers across the U.S. are being recognized as part of American School Bus Council’s Love the Bus month. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota School Bus Driver Appreciation Week Facebook Page.)
School bus drivers across the U.S. are being recognized as part of American School Bus Council’s Love the Bus month. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota School Bus Driver Appreciation Week Facebook Page.)

Despite COVID-19 school closures in many school districts nationwide, school bus drivers have remained on the frontlines delivering meals and homework packets. And in the cases where schools reopened for in-person learning, these transportation staff members have risked their own health and that of their families to transport students.

This month, school districts recognized their drivers in a variety of ways.

Minnesota took the American School Bus Council-sponsored celebrations one step further, as Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Feb. 21 – 27 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Week across the state. “Our school bus drivers have stepped up in unprecedented ways to serve Minnesota’s students during an incredibly challenging year, and I am forever grateful for their dedication to our students’ education, safety, and wellbeing,” Walz said via a press release.

Since 2017, the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association and Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation have partnered to recognize School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota each February. This year, however, the day was expanded to a weeklong virtual celebration event. Content celebrating school bus drivers was shared via social media by several agencies.

“Minnesota school bus drivers have taken on new essential roles during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve their communities, such as delivering meals and distance learning supplies to families, providing Wi-Fi connections, and transporting the children of first responders and healthcare workers to and from daycare,” according to a joint association statement. “School bus drivers have also followed new, rigorous health and safety protocols to transport students to and from school safely during the pandemic.”

School districts across Minnesota celebrated School Bus Driver Appreciation Week by passing out student-made thank you cards and providing food and beverages to school bus drivers. The 1-35W bridge in Minneapolis was also lit yellow in recognition of school bus drivers on the evening of Feb. 21 and into the early morning of Feb. 22.

I-35W Bridge in Minnesota is lit a classic school bus yellow in celebration of School Bus Driver Appreciation Week! (Photo courtesy of Minnesota School Bus Driver Appreciation Week Facebook Page.)

Related: ASBC Big Yellow Valentine Video for Love the Bus Month
Related: Pennsylvania Superintendent Recognizes School Bus Drivers for Love the Bus Month
Related: ASBC Celebrates Pupil Transportation Employees Virtually During Love the Bus Month
Related: First Student Honors School Bus Drivers During Love the Bus Month

The celebrations don’t stop in Minnesota. For example, the mechanics at Huron Valley Schools in Highland, Michigan, decorated the transportation department’s dispatch window.

Huron Valley Schools in Highland, Michigan’s dispatch office. (photo courtesy of Tammy Layton.)

Transportation Director Bobbi Bican for Conewago Valley School District in New Oxford, Pennsylvania, told School Transportation News that every year he asks the elementary students to color “Love The Bus” Valentine’s Day cards, and then he distributes them to his drivers.

“This is an annual tradition that the drivers and myself look forward to,” Bican said. “It was especially nice this year because we all need something extra to smile about.”

One of his drivers, Vickie Miller, works for contractor Lincoln Bus Lines and has been serving the district since 1984. Bican said it’s an honor to work with her every day.

Vickie Miller, a school bus driver for Lincoln Bus Lines poses with her Valentine’s Day card. (Photo courtesy of Bobbi Bican.)

Bloom’s Bus Lines based in Massachusetts also celebrated its drivers. Erin Ducharme, director of accounting & financial control for the company, said drivers received goodie bags with personalized notes.

Bloom’s Bus Lines in Massachusetts celebrated its drivers by giving them goodie bags with personalized notes. (Photo courtesy of Erin Ducharme.)

Meanwhile, Amanda Briegel, who’s apart of the transportation team at Grand Haven Area Public Schools in Michigan, told School Transportation News that Superintendent Andrew Ingall bought the transportation department shirts that read, “We drive a school bus in the snow. What’s your superpower?”

Grand Haven Area Public Schools in Michigan have shirts that read, “We drive a school bus in the snow. What’s your superpower?” (Photo courtesy of Amanda Briegel)

Previous article(Free Webinar) Incentives to Drive Adoption of Electric School Buses
Next articleOntario Bill Seeks School Bus Amber Light Uniformity Across North America

RELATED ARTICLES

Safety

Ontario Bill Seeks School Bus Amber Light Uniformity Across North America

The Safer School Buses Act of 2021 would require all Ontario provincial school buses manufactured after 2005 to be equipped with the amber-red dual...
Read more
Safety

Maryland Bill Aims to Address School Bus Capacity Limits

Despite COVID-19 limiting the number of school bus passengers due to social distancing guidelines, one Maryland lawmaker hopes to never see standing students in...
Read more
Safety

Montana House Bills Aim to Improve School Bus Safety

Two Montana bills passed the House this week to further improve student safety while they are transported via the yellow school bus. HB 207,...
Read more
Special Reports

No Shoes, No Shirt, No Mask … No School Bus Service

What started last spring as local and state decisions to require masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on school buses has turned into...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E52) Some Good News: Feds Support School Buses & Wyoming District Shares COVID-19 Tips

While a polar vortex and rising gas prices complicate operations, the good news is that school buses are getting federal attention. Stimulus funding looks...
Read more
Operations

Wyoming School District Talks COVID-19 From Start to ‘End’

Campbell County School District in Gillette, Wyoming, has been through it all, in terms of a COVID-19 outbreak in transportation operations and now vaccine...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
128 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.