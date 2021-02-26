(Free Webinar) Incentives to Drive Adoption of Electric School Buses

If you operate electric school bus or are interested in purchasing them, you may be familiar with competitive grant programs with limited funding. Well, the clean fuels programs are the opposite of that, with good reason.

The California Low Carbon Fuel Standard program can generate quarterly recurring revenue for school districts (and other organizations) just by operating zero-emission vehicles, with immediate participation. Similar programs already exist in Oregon and British Columbia and are taking shape across the country – New York, Washington, New Mexico and more.

Regulators issue tradeable credits that are generated by zero-emission vehicles like electric and CNG buses and EV charging stations. These credits are sold to oil producers and refiners to meet their compliance obligations.

Alone, few if any school districts have the scale, systems, or market presence to participate and enjoy the benefits. SRECTrade manages everything and gets you paid.

Webinar presented by:

This webinar will answer these key questions and more:

Why should you participate in this program?

How do you gain access to this program and ensure you are taking full advantage of its value?

When are these programs coming to your state and how might you prepare?

Presenters:

Mike Saxton – Managing Director, Clean Transportation

Mike Saxton leads SRECTrade’s Clean Transportation business, helping fleet owners manage environmental commodity programs that reduce the total cost of ownership and accelerate adoption of zero-emission transportation and renewable energy assets. Prior to his current role, Mike built and led the commercial functions as Chief Commercial Officer at Orange EV, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty electric vehicles (HDEVs).

Evan Rosenberg – Senior Manager, Client Development

Evan Rosenberg advises municipalities, transit agencies and fleets on how to build, manage and optimize the return on LCFS and GHG programs, leveraging eight years in this capacity at LA Metro. In addition to this role helping clients, Evan leads engagement with regulators and program administrators on access and usability uses related to program scope and operational mechanics.

Iman Nordin – Manager, Client Development

Iman Nordin develops outreach efforts to targeted segments within public and private organizations to educate and empower zero-emission vehicle owners to maximize their return from the California LCFS program and related environmental commodities.

About:

SRECTrade is the largest 3rd-party EV asset manager under the California LCFS program. They manage everything while providing reporting to the asset level and reporting what you’re paid and why. Fleets provide equipment identification and usage information and then see funds deposited into their bank accounts.

Due to singular focus and years of market leadership, SRECTrade has developed the scale and business maturity to consistently optimize the strategic and economic value. It’s also in their mission to return as much of the proceeds to you as possible to accelerate continued deployment of zero-emission vehicles. Current state and future direction of regulation, products, and markets nationwide.

As the trusted advisor and platform of choice for environmental commodities management, SRECTrade is used by public and private fleets, property owners, charging networks and oversight agencies (school districts, municipalities, transit agencies, etc.).