Thursday, September 3, 2020
Home Safety PSA Reminds Motorist About Risks of Not Stopping for School Buses
NewsSafety

PSA Reminds Motorist About Risks of Not Stopping for School Buses

By Ryan Gray

A new video produced by the Child Safety Network depicts the tragic consequences of motorists failing to heed school buses that are loading and unloading students.

It dramatizes the aftermath of a female driver realizing that she struck and killed a student who was crossing the street from his school bus stop toward home.

“Don’t pass from either direction. It’s not just the law, it’s a child’s life,” the video concludes.

Det. Daniel Sperry of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho also shares during the video a personal story about the ramifications of not stopping for school buses. As he recounted for STN EXPO Reno attendees in 2016, the Dec. 20, 2011 death of his 11-year-old stepdaughter MaKayla Strahle when she was struck by an illegal passer moments after exiting her school bus just across the road from the family’s home.

“We wrote Makayla’s eulogy on Christmas Eve,” he says.

Ward Leber, founder and CEO of the Child Safety Network, told School Transportation News that the video is the first in a series that will be posted online, starting Sept. 15. Leber and CSN were instrumental in getting the U.S. Senate to proclaim September as School Bus Safety Month.

Related: Indiana Continues Battle Against Illegal Passing of School Buses
Related: NHTSA to Conduct School Bus Illegal Passing Surveys
Related: NTSB to Electronically Release Cause of Fatal Indiana School-Bus Illegal Passing

Previous articleFeds to Deliver Cloth Face Masks for Low-Income Students, School Staff
Next articleSchool Bus Wi-Fi Eligible for $20M in Iowa Internet Connectivity Funds

RELATED ARTICLES

Operations

Free App Available to School Districts to Better Document COVID-19 Cleaning

Putting a line item in one’s back-to-school plan on additional cleaning necessary during COVID-19 isn’t enough. Parents say they want more transparency into school...
Read more
Technology

School Bus Wi-Fi Eligible for $20M in Iowa Internet Connectivity Funds

The Iowa Department of Education confirmed that school districts can apply for emergency relief funds to pay for school bus Wi-Fi routers, in an...
Read more
Government

Feds to Deliver Cloth Face Masks for Low-Income Students, School Staff

Relief may soon be on the way for state and school officials concerned about a lack of federal assistance in obtaining facial coverings. As first...
Read more
Technology

North Carolina Focuses on Student Connectivity Amid Virtual Learning

As schools in North Carolina reopen this month, whether for in-person or remote learning, a focus on bridging the digital divide remains a priority...
Read more
Government

Senate Designates September School Bus Safety Month

In advance of School Bus Safety Week Oct. 19-23, the student transportation industry will have an entire month to celebrate the role the iconic...
Read more
Government

Landsberg Named to New 3-Year Term as NTSB Vice Chairman

President Donald Trump appointed distracted-driving advocate Bruce Landsberg to an additional three-year term as vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, the agency...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
57 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.