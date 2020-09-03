Thursday, September 3, 2020
School Bus Wi-Fi Eligible for $20M in Iowa Internet Connectivity Funds

By Ryan Gray
Parked school buses serve as Wi-Fi hotspots for students without Internet connection at home.

The Iowa Department of Education confirmed that school districts can apply for emergency relief funds to pay for school bus Wi-Fi routers, in an attempt to close the digital divide between students with internet connections and those without during virtual learning.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last month the availability of the funds earmarked for internet connectivity for the new school year. The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund funnels $19.3 million to the state’s 327 school districts and nonpublic schools. Nearly $7 million is available for colleges and universities.

An Iowa Department of Education spokeswoman confirmed for School Transportation News on Thursday that K-12 schools may use the money to purchase the technology needed to convert school buses into Wi-Fi hotspots for students without internet access.

A press release issued last month indicates that each school district’s award amount is based on the estimated number of households that lack internet access or struggle to afford it. Allocations are based on a survey the state conducted in June as well as information from the American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

“This is an important step toward ensuring our students and teachers have reliable access to the internet,” commented Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “In an increasingly technology-driven world, it is essential that we overcome the digital divide.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Operations

Free App Available to School Districts to Better Document COVID-19 Cleaning

Putting a line item in one’s back-to-school plan on additional cleaning necessary during COVID-19 isn’t enough. Parents say they want more transparency into school...
Read more
Safety

PSA Reminds Motorist About Risks of Not Stopping for School Buses

A new video produced by the Child Safety Network depicts the tragic consequences of motorists failing to heed school buses that are loading and...
Read more
Government

Feds to Deliver Cloth Face Masks for Low-Income Students, School Staff

Relief may soon be on the way for state and school officials concerned about a lack of federal assistance in obtaining facial coverings. As first...
Read more
Special Reports

Virtual Student Classes Put School Bus Driver Employment at Risk

Seemingly like most everything else when it comes to addressing the new novel coronavirus, the fate of whether school bus drivers stay on district...
Read more
Technology

North Carolina Focuses on Student Connectivity Amid Virtual Learning

As schools in North Carolina reopen this month, whether for in-person or remote learning, a focus on bridging the digital divide remains a priority...
Read more
Government

Senate Designates September School Bus Safety Month

In advance of School Bus Safety Week Oct. 19-23, the student transportation industry will have an entire month to celebrate the role the iconic...
Read more

