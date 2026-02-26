Quick-Acting New Jersey Police Free School Bus Stuck in Blizzard

Officers with the Washington Township Police Department helped free a school bus stuck in deep snow during a powerful winter storm hitting the East Coast.

It has been a season of severe winter storms in New Jersey and much of the Northeast as well as Southeast and Midwest. Even before last week’s Nor’Easter storm, New Jersey student transportation was impacted.

The Washington Township Police received a call Jan. 28 just before 9 a.m. that a school bus with children on board was stranded on a road covered with snow and ice. Officers responded quickly, working as a team to clear snow from around the tires and shovel behind the school bus to give it traction. Once freed, the bus driver safely continued the route.

“This is what Community Caretaking looks like,” the department wrote in a social media post highlighting the rescue.

Advertisement

Then came last week’s Nor’Easter, which closed school for several days across New Jersey and at least eight other states in the Northeast and New England.

New Jersey Office of Emergency Management operating under the Division of the New Jersey State Police issued a mandatory statewide travel restriction due to heavy snowfall, blizzard-like conditions, and strong winds that made travel hazardous. The restriction, which began at 9 p.m. on Feb. 22, was extended through noon the following day, to give road crews time to clear snow-covered roadways and ensure public safety.

Under the official travel ban, all non-exempt vehicles were prohibited from operating on state, county, municipal and interstate roads. Exemptions included emergency responders, public works and snow removal crews, transportation personnel, healthcare workers, utility crews, and others supporting essential services.

Officials urged residents to avoid non-essential travel until conditions improved, noting that slick, snow-packed roads and limited visibility could persist even after the restriction was lifted.

The storm dropped significant snow across parts of New Jersey and left many roadways treacherous, prompting ongoing cleanup efforts by municipal crews and state agencies.

Related: Bitter Winter Weather Halts School Bus Operations in Parts of South, Mid-Atlantic

Related: (STN Podcast E289) 2026 Kicks Off: Winter Weather, the World Stage & Rock ‘n Roll Leadership

Related: White-Knuckle Rides: School Bus Drivers Trained to Navigate Severe Winter Weather

Related: Snow Storm Hits Eastern U.S., Causes School Cancellations