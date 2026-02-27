Friday, February 27, 2026
Gallery: Recap Love the Bus Month 2026

By Ruth Ashmore
school bus driver, love the bus shirts
Spartanburg County School District 6 in South Carolina posted photos of their school bus drivers and aides wearing custom made shirts to celebrate Love the Bus Month. Facebook/@ Spartanburg County School District Six

There were many thoughtful celebrations during Love the Bus Month in February from school districts and transportation companies across North America that recognized their student transportation staff with events and gifts highlighted via social media posts.

Scroll through this year’s gallery for a glimpse of the festivities.

 

