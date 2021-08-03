Retired School Bus Driver Makes Donation to Renovate Transportation Break Room

Dave Egleston knows an important aspect of creating a positive culture for employees is having a place to relax and socialize in between school bus driving shifts.

Egleston, who retired last school year from West Des Moines Community Schools (WDMCS) in Iowa after 13 years as a bus driver, gave back to his district with a generous donation of $20,000. The money retrofitted the transportation break room with new paint, flooring and furniture.

Transportation Director Robin Pickard relayed that Egleston wanted to create a comfortable space for staff who have a long way to come to work and don’t have the luxury of going home at lunch or between shifts.

Now, Egleston commented that their break room “looks like a living room,” compared to a gray intuitional space with several four top tables, Pickard explained.

According to the district, Egleston will turn 77 in October and makes several donations each year as part of an annual required minimum distribution from his retirement account. However, for 2021 the break room contribution was his largest donation.

“Dave is a man who believes in a simple life and cherishes relationships and experiences rather than material things,” Pickard said. “He loves biking and traveling [while] experiencing different cultures. He has traveled to many countries, including a recent [missionary] trip to Haiti. He is a true philanthropist and giving back and sharing his good fortune with others is extremely important to him.”

A district end-of-the-year celebration to this spring not only celebrated making it through COVID-19 but also retirees, including Egleston.

“We had a collection from employees to buy Dave a thank you gift, which included a $200 gift card along with a handmade bobblehead representing Dave’s likeness by a local artist,” Pickard said. “It was important to show Dave how much his generous contribution was appreciated.”

Pickard added that all the drivers love their new space and are anxious for the new school year to start so they can use it and socialize with their co-workers. The renovations took seven months to complete.