Wednesday, September 9, 2020
(STN Podcast E24) Informed, Educated & Prepared: Iowa District Ready to Run School Buses

School Transportation News – Episode 24

By Claudia Newton

The STN team discusses the ever-changing landscape that the coronavirus presents to student transporters, including the delivery of masks by the federal government, a potential COVID-19 vaccine, and bus driver layoffs caused by school closures.

Des Moines Public Schools is one of several Iowa districts where school buses are scheduled to run, at least eventually. Director of Transportation LaShone Mosley explains what that means for her department as it awaits a return to physical class.

Special Reports

Multimedia

