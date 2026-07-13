School Buses as Power Plants? Real-World V2G Journey Offers Roadmap

RENO, Nev. — For years, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology has been promoted as the next big opportunity for electric school buses. The promise largely has remained unfilled until recently.

Yet school buses transport students in the morning and afternoon, then spend hours parked with large batteries that could support the electric grid, power facilities during outages, or even generate revenue. As utilities seek more flexible energy resources and school districts search for ways to maximize taxpayer investments, V2G offers a glimpse of a future where school buses serve dual roles: transporting students and supporting the electric grid.

But what does V2G look like in practice?

At STN EXPO West conference on Sunday, school transportation and utility leaders shared one of the industry’s most detailed real-world case studies, offering a candid look at the opportunities, challenges and lessons districts should understand before investing in electric school buses and bidirectional charging infrastructure.

The conference session, “Unlocking the Potential of V2G in School Fleets,” brought together representatives from Fremont Unified School District near San Francisco, California, and its utility, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). The two are partnered to deploy one of the state’s most advanced electric school bus energy programs. Their collective message was clear: Vehicle-to-grid technology holds significant promise, but success depends on planning, partnerships and realistic expectations.

Grant Jones, director of consultant Updraft Energy and moderator of the discussion, noted that school buses are frequently cited as one of the strongest use cases for V2G because of their predictable schedules, long dwell times and large battery capacities. As real deployments emerge, fleets can now learn from operational experience rather than theory.

Start With the Utility, Not the Electric School Buses

If there was one takeaway repeated throughout the session, it was the importance of engaging the local utility as early as possible.

“Every yard is going to be different,” said Fremont USD Transportation Director Erny Epley. “There are no two yards alike, and no two power availability from the grid that’s alike.”

He advised school districts to involve utilities before internal enthusiasm builds around electrification goals that may not be feasible given local infrastructure constraints.

PG&E Product Manager Rudy Halbright echoed that advice, stressing that site characteristics can dramatically affect the economics of V2G.

“The more you start planning this long before you even choose the site, ideally, the more options you’re going to have,” he said. “[It’s] always good to talk to the utility really early in your process, even before you have a yard, if you can.”

Location matters. Residential areas with significant evening energy demand may create stronger opportunities for utilities to compensate fleets for exporting power during peak periods. Industrial locations may offer fewer opportunities to generate value through grid services.

V2G Is About More Than Selling Power

Halbright outlined a spectrum of energy-management strategies that school districts can pursue, beginning with simple charging optimization and progressing toward full vehicle-to-grid participation.

Many fleets can achieve savings simply by charging during lower-cost utility periods or implementing smart charging systems that automatically manage charging schedules. More advanced programs can provide demand-response services or export electricity back to the grid when energy is most valuable.

“School buses are a huge opportunity in filling that gap,” Halbright explained, referring to the evening period, when solar generation declines but electricity demand remains high. “These are already paid for. So. it’s a natural.”

Beyond financial returns, V2G also introduces resiliency benefits. Electric school buses could help keep schools operating during outages or provide emergency power for community services.

Fremont’s Biggest Lesson: Nobody Can Do V2G Alone

Fremont USD’s project began almost unexpectedly. Epley recalled receiving a last-minute call about a grant opportunity and deciding to participate without fully understanding the scope of the undertaking.

“I’m glad I did,” he said. “It’s been a long, arduous but very, very rewarding journey.”

Today, Fremont operates 14 electric school buses, including four capable of bidirectional charging, which is required for V2G. The district expects its electric fleet to grow to 22 buses, with 12 eventually able to export power back to the grid.

The district’s experience reinforced the need for broad stakeholder engagement.

“You can’t do this alone,” Epley told attendees. “It’s going to take a massive effort across many organizations.”

His recommendation was to “cast a wide net” by involving transportation staff, facilities personnel, business officials, accounting departments, utilities, project managers and technology providers from the beginning.

He also introduced a memorable phrase for transportation directors navigating these projects: “You’re going to have to be a communication superhero.”

Be Ready for Delays and Complexity

While electric school buses themselves are becoming more familiar to fleets, bidirectional charging introduces additional layers of technical, regulatory and administrative complexity.

“One of the biggest mistakes that I’ve ran across was I had an unrealistic expectation about the implementation process and what that timeline looked like,” Epley shared.

He compared the experience to introducing major routing or telematics software systems. Fleet leaders often focus on the result while underestimating the amount of work required to reach deployment.

“Take small bites,” he advised. “Don’t be afraid to ask questions.”

Halbright offered a similar assessment from the utility perspective. Supply-chain disruptions, regulatory hurdles and evolving standards have slowed projects across California.

“If I could do it all over again, I would spend more time modeling things,” he said. “It’s worth spending that time to make sure this makes sense.”

Related: Federal Legislation Looks to Promote V2G for Electric School Buses

Related: V2G Findings Announced From New York State Electric School Bus Project

Related: V2G Legislation Looks to School Buses to Help Power Electric Grid

Understanding the Financial Case of V2G

The economics of V2G remain one of the biggest questions facing school districts.

Fremont estimates its participation could generate roughly $1,000 annually per bus enrolled in V2G programs, though the project remains in its early stages.

Still, speakers cautioned that V2G should not be viewed as a quick revenue source.

Current projects often depend on grants, utility incentives and other funding opportunities to offset infrastructure costs. However, Epley and Halbright both said equipment costs continue to decline, making future deployments more attractive.

Halbright encouraged districts not to wait for perfect conditions.

“Be creative,” he said. “If there is something, grab it.”

Perhaps the most important lesson for transportation leaders is that electric school buses increasingly represent more than vehicles.

“There is no way the best use for a school bus is to sit there parked most of the time if it could do something else,” Halbright said.

Written with the assistance of AI and a session transcript.