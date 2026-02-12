Superintendent of the Year Snapshot: Support, Understanding of Transportation

Texas’ Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens reportedly shows a solid understanding and strong support for transportation operations by staying in regular contact with operations and transportation leaders as well as frontline staff.

Chief Operations Officer Greg Buchanan said Nivens, “has contributed to meeting transportation needs by helping secure successful bond elections to fund fleet expansion.”

Plus, Nivens — one of four finalists for the National Superintendent of the Year award being given this week at the National Conference on Educaton — actively engages with employees during site visits, where he expresses appreciation for drivers, mechanics and leadership alike.

“Recently, he supported funding for 16 additional full-day drivers to cover absences and open routes, and he added leadership roles to keep transportation operations aligned with district growth,” Buchanan said.

Ahead of the 2026 Superintendent of the Year being named Feb. 12 at the National Conference on Education in Nashville, Tennessee, School Transportation News sat down with those in charge of transportation operations at the respective districts to gain a better understanding of how the services function. The Superintendent of the Year Award is sponsored by AASA: The School Superintendents Association, along with Corebridge Financial and Sourcewell, celebrate the contributions and leadership of public-school superintendents. A $10,000 college scholarship will be presented in the name of the 2025 National Superintendent of the Year to a student at a high school the winning superintendent graduated from or from the school district the winner now leads.

Transportation Operations

Lamar CISD runs an entirely in-house transportation system that facilitates daily student mobility across a rapidly expanding district, “which allows the district to directly oversee safety standards, staffing and service quality,” Buchanan said.

It employs 275 drivers across three terminals for265 daily bus routes. The district transports approximately 22,700 students each school day. During the 2024–2025 school year, school buses traveled more than 4.6 million miles, serving both general and special education routes.

Lamar CISD relies heavily on technology to streamline operations, enhance communication and improve safety. This includes Tyler Technologies’ comprehensive student transportation software for route planning, driver navigation, student ridership tracking, and a parent app. Fleet Vision helps the district manage fuel and parts inventory and Trip Tracker coordinates campus-based trip scheduling.

Lamar CISD also uses Safety Vision camera systems to monitor bus interiors and exteriors, aiding accident investigations. “Additionally, AI-enabled tools are used daily for operational planning, communication and leadership support, enabling staff to respond swiftly to changing conditions,” Buchanan said.

When it comes to workplace culture, transportation encourages engagement and morale through constant communication. Culture is a key focus of the department to align with the district’s overall strategic plan, “which highlights recognizing exceptional performance and fostering a culture of excellence,” he added.

Communication is fostered through including weekly newsletters, terminal-level outreach, and a sunshine committee that organizes employee recognition, morale-boosting activities and celebrations.

“These efforts culminate in an annual end-of-year awards banquet that honors outstanding service and achievement,” Buchanan said.

One current initiative is to address Texas Senate Bill 546, which requires all school buses to be equipped with three-point seatbelts by Sept. 1, 2029. “The district is meeting this mandate through a combination of new bus purchases and retrofitting select existing buses,” Buchanan said, adding that it is not operating alternative-fuel or energy school buses due to the significant costs and infrastructure requirements.

Another initiative was the opening of a new transportation facility, which was opened to support district growth and improve operational efficiency. In addition, the district opened a new Junior High School which was named after Ella Banks, a 40-year veteran school bus driver at the district.

“This recognition underscores the district’s commitment to treating transportation as an essential component of student success,” Buchanan said.