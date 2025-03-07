First Alabama Educator Named 2025 AASA Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Walter Gonsoulin Jr., the superintendent for Jefferson County Schools in Alabama, was named the 2025 National Superintendent of the Year during the National Conference on Education in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is the first Alabama superintendent to receive the award since the program began in 1989.

Gonsoulin accepted the award Thursday evening in front of the 45 state superintendent awardees and the three other finalists: Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of Peoria Public School District 150 in Peoria, Illinois; Debbie Jones, superintendent of Bentonville School District in Bentonville, Arkansas; and David K. Moore, superintendent of School District of Indian River County in Vero Beach, Florida.

AASA, alongside award sponsors Corebridge Financial and Sourcewell, recognized Gonsoulin for promoting school choice, tackling complex problems with the goal of improving learning environments for students, and thinking beyond high school by championing other ways to support students in the path they want to take.

During his acceptance speech, he thanked the Jefferson County School Board, the parents, and the 35,000 students. He also thanked the district’s 4,500 employees, calling out bus drivers and maintenance workers specifically.

Watch Gonsoulin’s acceptance speech on Facebook

Gonsoulin spoke with School Transportation News last month about the importance of transportation in getting students to and from Signature Academy Programs. Additionally, he was instrumental in a project to put Wi-Fi hotspots on all school buses, so students can be connected during their long bus routes.

Read more about Gonsoulin and the transportation operations led by Kevin Snowden. Plus, listen to Episode 248 of the School Transportation Nation podcast.

Related: 2025 National Superintendent of the Year Award Finalists Named by AASA

Related: Superintendent Snapshot: Florida District Depends on Transportation

Related: (STN Podcast E246) Internet is Foundational: Why Universal Services Fund Matters to School Buses