Friday, April 30, 2021
HomeTechnologyU.S. Senate Bill Seeks Expanded School Bus Wi-Fi
NewsTechnology

U.S. Senate Bill Seeks Expanded School Bus Wi-Fi

By Ruth Newton

According to the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), one in three households nationwide don’t have access to broadband, leaving close to 17 million students unable to complete homework remotely. A new Senate bill aims to change that. 

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon is co-sponsoring legislation that would provide Wi-Fi on school buses for students nationwide to close the educational gap. The E-Rate Support for School Bus Wi-Fi Act is part of a national effort to provide wider broadband access and give all students affordable high-speed internet.

The bipartisan legislation would also expand eligibility for the FCC E-Rate program to include installing Wi-fi on school buses as an approved use of funds.

“[S]tudents in rural and tribal communities taking long bus rides to and from school need Wi-Fi during those long stretches to keep up with daily assignments and tackle homework,” said Wyden in a press release. “All students regardless of their Zip code should have solid internet access … .”

Related: Using School Bus WiFi to Support Distance Learning
Related: (Free Webinar) Benefits of School Bus WiFi & How to Fund It
Related: Google Rural School Bus Wi-Fi Program Seeks to Close Homework Gap
Related: IC Bus and Kajeet Expand Partnership to Provide a Comprehensive Wi-Fi Solution

The State Education Technology Director’s Association (SETDA) is among numerous national educational associations that support the school bus Wi-Fi bill.

“Ensuring that all students have off-campus access to broadband for learning requires a range of creative strategies,” said Julia Fallon, Executive Director of SETDA. “Wi-Fi-equipped buses are an emerging solution that meets this critical need. SETDA is pleased to endorse the E-Rate Support for School Bus Wi-Fi Act, which will empower students to continue learning during their commutes to and from home, regardless of where a student lives.”

The E-Rate Support for School Bus Wi-Fi Act includes Wyden’s $6 billion Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, which provides $3.2 billion for an emergency broadband benefit. Families that lost income because of layoffs or employment furloughs during the pandemic are eligible to receive $50 a month to help pay for internet service.

Previous articleWashington District Improves Bus Operations, Customer Service With Bytecurve
Next articlePropane Compared, Contrasted With Electric for School Bus Operations

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on upcoming school district budgets, contractors, illegal passing, and more. Read...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effect COVID-19 will have on your department’s budget?
85 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.